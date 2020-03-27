FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 27, 2020

Alexander Cockburn meets Charles Bukowski at a Sushi Bar in San Pedro

by

Greg Palast, Sonali Kolhagar, James Preston Allen and Laura Flanders at KPFK fm fundraiser Feb. 22, 2020 Palos Verdes Art Center

I was reminded the other day about a funny incident that happened years ago when the noted Nation Magazine columnist Alexander Cockburn was introduced to the famous American poet Charles Bukowski. My memory of this was sparked by the appearance of Laura Flanders, radio journalist in her own right and the niece of Cockburn came to speak at a KPFK radio event at the Palos Verdes Art Center.

It was the year after the end of Operation Desert Shield, the first Gulf War with Iraq and the October 1992 before the next general election that would see William Jefferson Clinton elected president. We had published several of Alex Cockburn’s columns on that war during the previous years, which was a real privilege for a small alternative newspaper struggling for recognition on the edge of the Los Angeles metropolis. For Cockburn was a nationally recognized columnist for The Nation and the LA Times. Someone who Congressman Henry Gonzales (D-Texas) called, “One of the most perceptive and ..brilliant minds we have in America”.

Some how our then-editor Andrea Adleman convinced him to come to San Pedro and address not one audience but two. The first was at Los Angeles Harbor College and the second at the Pacific Unitarian Church in Palos Verdes. It was advertised as Random Lengths News presents An October Surprise in 1992 with Alexander Cockburn. These two programs mark Mr. Cockburn’s first speaking engagements in the Los Angeles Harbor Area –the advertisement proclaimed. Tickets were just eight dollars!

As I recall the events were well attended with several hundred in attendance and that I had the privilege of giving the venerated journalist a tour of the San Pedro Bay harbors. Driving over the Vincent Thomas Bridge Cockburn looked out on the industrial expanse of the twin harbors with thousands of containers and terminals with imported Toyotas.

“Ah”, he announced, “here’s the national trade deficit!” And he kind of laughed with his Irish accent as though he had discovered something like Columbus about America.

Later that evening I had scheduled a dinner with our staff and Cockburn at Senfuku our favorite sushi bar on Sixth Street. We reserved a large table on the upper level of the restaurant. As I entered I noticed a familiar face sitting alone at the bar– it was none other than Charles Bukowski, the poet. I said hello in passing as he sat drinking a large Sapporo beer and eating sushi. He had recently given his once-in-a-life-time endorsement of our newspaper and we had gotten to know each other over a very long night of drinking and conversation.

Just as I was sitting down I realized what an astounding coincidence this was to have two great literary figures in the same room at the same time. “What great conversation would the two of them have?”, I asked myself. I immediately got up and walked back to the sushi bar and invited Hank to come and meet Alex. Now for all of Buk’s bluster and bodacious writing about his adventures in bars and bedrooms, he was actually kind of a private person that is until you put him in front of an audience with a bottle of beer reading his poetry.

So it took a bit of cajoling to get him to come over and meet Alex.

Well what happened next I never expected. I was imagining some great discussion of politics or literature or even philosophy, but no. The two of them ended up talking for most of the evening about cats!

Bukowski’s wife had a whole family of felines with odd names, like Mystery B and Feather and apparently Cockburn like many writers had some too. This was kind of like if Ernest Hemmingway had met Edward R. Murrow and the only thing they found to converse about was their cats.

I was dumbstruck and by the end of the evening had to chuckle over the entire conversation and my own expectations of what I thought would happen. Life is full of surprises and they often aren’t the ones you’d imagine– otherwise they wouldn’t be a surprise.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:James Preston Allen

James Preston Allen is the publisher of www.RandomLengthsNews.com.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
March 27, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Richard Eskow
Seven Rules for the Boeing Bailout
Jonathan Carp
Coronavirus and the Collapse of Our Imaginations
Andrew Bacevich
The Coronavirus and the Real Threats to American Safety and Freedom
Peter Cohen
COVID-19, the Exponential Function and Human the Survival
James Preston Allen
Alexander Cockburn meets Charles Bukowski at a Sushi Bar in San Pedro
César Chelala - Alberto Luis Zuppi
The Pope is Wrong on Argentina
Jérôme Duval
The Only Oxygen Cylinder Factory in Europe is Shut down and Macron Refuses to Nationalize It
Neve Gordon
Gaza Has Been Under Siege for Years. Covid-19 Could Be Catastrophic
Alvaro Huerta
To Survive the Coronavirus, Americans Should Learn From Mexicans
Prabir Purkayastha
Why the Coronavirus Pandemic Poses Fundamental Challenges to All Societies
Raouf Halaby
Fireside Chatterer Andrew Cuomo for President
Thomas Drake
The Sobering Realities of the American Dystopia
Negin Owliaei
Wash Your Hands…If You Have Water
Felice Pace
A New Threat to California’s Rivers:  Will the Rush to Develop Our Newest Water Source Destroy More Streams?
Ray Brescia
What 9/11 Can Teach Us About Responding to COVID-19
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
The Covid-19 Opportunity
John Kendall Hawkins
An Age of Intoxication: Pick Your Poison
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Propaganda Virus: Is Anyone Immune?
Nicky Reid
Fear and Loathing in Coronaville Volume 1: Dispatches From a Terrified Heartland
Nolan Higdon – Mickey Huff
Don’t Just Blame Trump for the COVID-19 Crisis: the U.S. Has Been Becoming a Failed State for Some Time
Mira Oklobdzija
The King’s Speech: Soothing Royal Rhetoric on COVID-19
Susan Block
Coronavirus Spring
David Yearsley
Lutz Alone
Joseph Natoli
Prezdemic: Lines written in Quarantine
March 26, 2020
Conn Hallinan
How Austerity and Anti-Immigrant Politics Left Italy Exposed
Jonathan Cook
Our Leaders are Terrified. Not of the Virus – of Us
Priti Gulati Cox – Stan Cox
Climbing the Deadly Curves of COVID-19 and Capitalism
Ramzy Baroud
Technology of Death: The Not-So-Shocking Report on Israeli Weapons Exports
Nyla Ali Khan
A Humanist Response, as a Self-Conscious Philosophy, to Pandemics
Dave Lindorff
A Triage Crisis is Coming, and It’s Personal
David Mattson
Traveling Fast and Silent: Mountain Biking With Grizzly Bears
Robin Carver
In a Pandemic, Workers Need Sick Leave…Now
Vijay Prashad – Subin Dennis
An Often Overlooked Region of India is a Beacon to the World for Taking on the Coronavirus
Nancy Mancias
Black Rock Profits in a Time of Crisis
Greta Zarro
Amidst Coronavirus, It’s Time to Heal the U.S.’s Domestic and International Reputation
Tom Engelhardt
A Planet of Missing Beauties: In Memoriam
Harry Targ
Radical Individualism and Profit vs. Human Solidarity:The United States And Cuba
Peter Crowley
The Shit Has Hit the Fan: Shut the Country Down to Save Lives
Scott Owen
When Words Become Music Again
Binoy Kampmark
Business as Usual: Coronavirus, Iran and US Sanctions
Wim Laven
The Truth on COVID-19 is Ugly and the Lies are Deadly
George Ochenski
Truth or Consequences
Nick Licata
Trump’s State of Denial, Not the Deep State, Kept Us Unprepared for the COVID-19 Pandemic
Ted Rall
What the Government Must Do Now About Coronavirus
Elliot Sperber
Do the Deuteronomy 
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail