FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 5, 2020

It’s Rubbish to Trash China

by

In Munich this past weekend at the Security Conference the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, nailed her anti-Chinese colours to the mast. Despite being a liberal on many issues and the leader of the fight to impeach President Donald Trump, she has joined forces with Trump in preaching that the West must not allow itself to be penetrated by Huawei’s 5G phone technology, (which is cheaper than any Western counterpart).

But she appeared to have no response to a former Chinese ambassador to the UK who asked what was wrong with Huawei seeking Western markets when Microsoft, Google and Facebook were such big players in China.

The Chinese government didn’t feel its security was threatened by them.

He could also have added that if they do anything that the Chinese government doesn’t like China is always able to deal with it – it has blocked out on Facebook texts critical of the government and the voices of Chinese dissidents (1).

Likewise, the US could take countermeasures with a Huawei system if necessary.

Why this obsession with China’s supposed malevolence in trade matters – which Trump’s two Democratic Party predecessors also had and Democrat Nancy Pelosi has today?

Credit Suisse report that the tally of quotas and other non-tariff barriers against foreign goods shows that China has one-third of America’s.

The leadership from the top over the last three American presidencies has steadily pushed US public opinion from being friendly towards China in the direction of hostility.

Intellectual property theft is a widely used reason for giving China a hard time.

Yet in a recent survey made by the US-China Business Council, intellectual property protection ranked sixth on a list of pressing concerns among American companies which trade with China.

In 2014 China created its first specialized court to handle intellectual property cases. In 2015 plaintiffs brought before the court 63 cases. The court ruled for the foreign firms in all 63. China itself is clearly against the theft of business secrets.

How many people outside China are aware of the responsible way China acts internationally? Take the UN for example.

According to the respected journalist Fareed Zakaria, writing in this month’s Foreign Affairs, “Beijing is now the second-largest funder of the UN and UN peacekeepers.

It has deployed 2,500 peacekeepers, more than all the other permanent members of the Security Council combined. Between 2000 and 2008 it supported 182 of 190 Security Council resolutions imposing sanctions on nations deemed to have violated international rules or norms”.

This is a very different China than the one projected by many Western politicians and journalists. Usually, China is reported as being an impediment at the Security Council, using its veto fast and furiously.

China has not gone to war since 1979.

It has not used lethal military force abroad since 1988. Nor has it funded proxies or armed insurgents anywhere in the world since the early 1980s. Believe it or not but it’s true that with this record of non-intervention China is unique among the world’s great powers.

China has had no permanent military presence outside China until recently when it finished building its first overseas base in Djibouti on the Horn of Africa to protect the shipping of its oil through the unstable political waters of the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean (It’s China that takes the largest portion of Gulf oil).

The US has 84 (2) bases and military presences around the world. China is angry when there is yet another incident of US spy planes flying through Chinese airspace or very close to it. China does not fly through US airspace. Its flights are on the other side of the world.

When it comes to the issue of its military expansion into the islands and atolls of the South and East China Seas China makes the point that this was historically in its area of influence and that even today the US falls back on the Monroe Doctrine, which deems Latin America to be off-limits to the great powers of Europe.

All this is rather different from the days of Mao Zedong. He was reported as saying, apropos of nuclear war, “If the worst came to the worse and half of mankind died the other half would remain while imperialism would be razed to the ground and the whole world would become socialist.”

Mao said that although the West had “nuclear teeth” it was in fact “a paper tiger”. This kind of rhetoric has long gone. Indeed, on most issues, China is a paid-up member of those who want to settle disputes calmly and sanely.

We should have learnt from the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the West the consequences of painting a big power black. There were the evils of the McCarthy witch-hunt of American dissidents, which ruined many professional lives.

There was the bloody and counterproductive Vietnam War and countless other military interventions that nearly all ended in failure, at the cost of the deaths of hundreds of thousands, mostly innocent, people.

Between 1947 and the end of the Cold War the US attempted regime change around the world 72 times. There was the frightening development of large arsenals of nuclear weapons on hair-trigger alert, which were nearly launched on more than a handful of occasions.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has asserted that the US and its allies must keep China in “its proper place”.

This wasn’t the kind of rhetoric of Richard Nixon with his opening to China half a century ago. Nor was it that of Jimmy Carter who gave full recognition to China. The clock needs to be wound back.

The US needs to negotiate with China in better faith than it has in recent years. And stop the slagging off.

Copyright: Jonathan Power.

Editor’s notes.

1) China blocks Facebook, not only parts of Facebook. But if you use a VPN – Virtual Private Network, you can access Facebook in/from China. More here.

2) The US has far more than 84 military bases worldwide – but it depends on how “base” is defined. More here. See also Alice Slater’s analysis here, that there are bases in around 80 countries.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jonathan Power

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
March 05, 2020
Jonathan Power
It’s Rubbish to Trash China
Elliot Sperber
Pandora’s Grail 
March 04, 2020
Matthew Hoh
They Have the Watches, We Have the Time; US and Iran Hardliners Still Want War
Sam Pizzigati
Why Do Cars Kill More People in Unequal Nations?
Ron Jacobs
Checking in From Bernie World
Christopher Ketcham
The Call for an Extinction Rebellion
Binoy Kampmark
Mixed Returns for the Huawei Bashing Tour
Nyla Ali Khan
Relationships are Not the Monopoly of the State and Its Appendages
M. K. Bhadrakumar
A World No Longer Shaped by Atlantic Powers
B. Nimri Aziz
Kaia Rolle, Handcuffed and Arrested at 6: How Many More, and for How Long Will This Happen in America?
Kim C. Domenico
Liberals Explain Things to Me … My Soul Rebels
James A Haught
Problems with Bible Classes
Jake Johnston
Honesty Isn’t Just a Campaign Attribute, It’s a Prerequisite for Change
David Swanson
Yet Another Mass Shooter Was a Military Veteran
March 03, 2020
John Davis
Bernie and the Biotariat
Patrick Cockburn
The Real Modi: Do the Killings of Muslims Represent India’s Kristallnacht?
Peter Harrison
What Might Happen If We Thought of Other Animals as People?
Paul Street
Primary Notes from a Shit-Hole Superpower: Crashing the Party from the Top Down
Thomas Klikauer – Norman Simms
The Economics of Democratic Socialism
John Talberth
To Save Our Climate We Need Taller Trees Not Taller Wooden Buildings
Jennifer Matsui
Masterfully Baiting the Reds for a Dick’s Re-Election
Ralph Nader
American Fuhrer—Corrupt Rampage Against Americans
Dean Baker
Do Stockholders Look Forward to a Decade of Very Low Returns?
John Feffer
Making America Unsafe Again
Joyce Nelson
Bloomberg & Occupy Wall Street
Chuck Collins
Why the US Would be Better Off With Fewer Billionaires
Sam Husseini
If Sanders is Robbed of the Nomination, It’s Time for the VotePact Strategy 
George Wuerthner
Water is a Privilege Not a Right: Bleeding the Deschutes River
Jonathan Latham
Researchers Are Substantially Undercounting Gene-Editing Errors
George Ochenski
COVID-19 Upends Political Landscape and Global Economy
March 02, 2020
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Billionaire Power and Politics
Roger Harris
Venezuela Embassy Protectors on Trial
Robert Fisk
Iran’s Coronavirus Outbreak Bizarrely Resembles the Black Death
Dave Lindorff
Saying Government-Funded Healthcare’s Too Costly is Nuts…Unless You Think the US Uniquely Can’t Do It
Vijay Prashad
Remembering the Heroism of Activist Berta Cáceres Four Years After Her Assassination: an Interview With Her Daughter
Steven Krichbaum
Noah, New and Improved: the Endangered Species Act Under Trump
Colin Todhunter
Toxic Agriculture and the Gates Foundation
Binoy Kampmark
The Viral Blame Game: Xenophobia, Attribution and Coronavirus
Alison Bodine
Indigenous Rights Are Human Rights! RCMP Out of Wet’suwet’en!
Sam Stearns
Environmental Collusion is Corruption
Jack Rasmus
South Carolina Primary: What Does It Mean?
Shawn Fremstad
The Poverty Line is Too Damn Low
Kim C. Domenico
A Bourgeois Hero Would Be Something To See!
Mel Gurtov
Embarrassing Moments from Trump’s Visit to India
L. Ali Khan
Fighting Modi with a Poem
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail