by

Somewhere Beyond Corporate Media Yemenis Die

(Parody of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”

by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg)

Somewhere beyond corporate media Yemenis die,

Folk rarely heard of, yet our weapons they’re killed by.

Somewhere beyond corporate media Al Qaeda of AP expands,

Saudi/US war crime crony, sanctity of human life be damned.

Yemenis wish the stripes and stars

Americans would end these wars.

Stop cluster bombs over chimney tops,

starvation, cholera holocausts.

No prob for U.S. politicians.

Put profits over lives of children.

Whether SA, NRA, capitalism rules.

Unmoved by violence in their own schools.

As Deep State spreads global trauma

special thanks Bush, Trump, Obama.

America’s conscience a pathetic mess.

Its heart deep-frozen by the mainstream press.

Don’t you, too, dread the return of karma?

Our country’s totally tanked its honor.

Somewhere beyond corporate media bluebirds flew.

Despite all that’s been ravaged, US is in no way through.

Control Bab-el-Mandeb Strait is neocons’ plan,

Plunder Yemen oil (entangling Iran),

Expanding the carnage to full Yemen genocide

As US joins Hitler on history’s other side!