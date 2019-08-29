Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
Home
Articles
Recent Articles
Magazine
Current Issue
Back Issues
Subscribe
Subscriber Access
Subscribe
Donate
Archives
Search Authors
About
JOIN LIST
Privacy Policy
Books
T-shirts
podcasts
FAQs
Media of the Day
August 29, 2019
“The Amazon is not empty land”: Indigenous people’s fight for life in Brazil
More articles by:
CP Editor
August 29, 2019
Jack Rasmus
Trump’s Other Wall
John Steppling
The Reality Brokers (or the Rise of the Automagicians)
Suyapa Portillo Villeda
Under the U.S. Eye: When is the Time for Honduran Democracy?
George Ochenski
Environmental Collaborators, Hang Your Heads in Shame
Dean Baker
Brazil, the Amazon, and Global Warming
Jonah Raskin
PG&E Free: Revolutionary Energy at Stone Edge Farm in Sonoma, California
Max Lawson
Billionaires are a Sign of Economic Failure
Pandion Haliaetus
A Plea From the Animal Kingdom
Binoy Kampmark
The Stupidity of Smart Devices and Smart Cities
Roy Morrison
Global Climate Movement: Darkest Before the Dawn
Andreas Harsono
Indonesia’s Journalists Grapple With Islamism
Manuel García, Jr.
Night and Day, Being and Nonbeing
Lawrence Wittner
Trump has Blocked Wage Gains for American Workers
August 28, 2019
Louisa Willcox
Endangering the Ark
Anthony DiMaggio
Trump’s Trade War and the Emerging Corporatist-Fascist State
Susan Babbitt
Fire and the “Changing Narrative” Thing
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Greek Way to a Green Planet
Vishaka George
Why is the Climate Changing Like This?
Daniel Warner
Algerians Patiently Protest
Dan Corjescu
On the Persistence of Religion
J.P. Linstroth
Bolsonaro Fiddles While the Amazon Burns
Dean Baker
CEOs Say Shareholders Won’t Be No. 1 Anymore. Turns Out They Already Weren’t
Yves Engler
Canada and Bolsonaro
Shubh Mathur
The World is Watching Kashmire
Phil Rockstroh
Captain Pia Klemp Arrives as David Koch Departs the United States of Altamont
August 27, 2019
Timothy Messer-Kruse
Trump, Greenland and Manifest Destiny
Mike Miller
From Protest to Power
Thomas S. Harrington
Hong Kong: Their Head-Bashers … and “Ours”
Colin Todhunter
Boris Johnson, GMOs and Glyphosate: Irresponsible, Negligent and Criminal?
Peter Bolton
The Week Trump Hit Peak Megalomania
Nick Licata
Is Trump Outorganizing the Democrats?
Thomas Knapp
Will the DNC Snatch Defeat from the Jaws of Victory Yet Again?
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Are Sanders and Warren Throwing a Lifeline to the Military-Industrial Complex?
Howard Lisnoff
The Horsemen of the Apocalypse Fuel the Fires of Hate and Destruction
Harry Blain
Should We Fight a War on White Terrorism?
Nino Pagliccia
Argentina: The Political Pendulum may be Swinging Left Again in Latin America
Ted Rall
Freedom of the Press? Not in the U.S.
Jake Lynch
Peace Journalism for the Koreas Negotiations
August 26, 2019
Paul Street
“Hereby Ordered”: On Trump, Capital, Fascism, and China in a World on Fire
Marshall Auerback
Trump Never Had a Grand Strategy for China: They Were Just Tariff Tantrums
Jacques R. Pauwels
The Hitler-Stalin Pact of August 23, 1939: Myth and Reality
Robert Fisk
The Fourth Afghan War is About to Escalate
David Macaray
The Death of Political Satire
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
Flying the Flag
Binoy Kampmark
Imperial Sentiments: Donald Trump, Greenland and Colonial Real Estate
CounterPunch
Tells the Facts and Names the Names
Published since 1996
Copyright © CounterPunch
All rights reserved.
counterpunch@counterpunch.org
Mailing Address
CounterPunch
PO Box 228
Petrolia, CA 95558
Telephone
1(707) 629-3683
Editorial
Jeffrey St. Clair, Editor
Joshua Frank, Managing Editor
Nathaniel St. Clair, Social Media
Alexander Cockburn, 1941-2012
Business
Becky Grant
Business Manager
counterpunchbiz@gmail.com
Deva Wheeler
Subscription and merchandise fulfillment
counterpunchdeva@gmail.com