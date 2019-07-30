Fearless Muckraking
July 30, 2019
House Anti-BDS Resolution Reveals the Power and Limits of the Israeli Lobby
More articles by:
CP Editor
July 30, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
Britain’s National Breakdown Over Brexit
Susan Babbitt
Cuba’s Revolution in Thinking: To Live and Not Lie
John Feffer
Boris Johnson and the New Battle of Britain
Lance Olsen
BOOM! Fossil Fuel Combustion and the Mother of All Economic Busts
Doug Johnson Hatlem
Can Biden or Any Democrat Avoid a Brokered Convention?
Howard Lisnoff
A Dark Corner of Hell
Danny Sjursen
Could Trump End the Afghanistan War?
Thomas Knapp
American Politicians Use Jews as Pawns to Excuse Their Meddling in Israeli Elections
Nyla Ali Khan
Why is Education Being Corporatized and Human Life Being Devalued?
Ramzy Baroud
Bassam Shakaa: The Making of a Palestinian ‘Organic Intellectual’
Colin Todhunter
Poisoned for Profit: We Are Not the Agrochemical Industry’s Guinea Pigs
Binoy Kampmark
Contractual Disputes: Replacing Monster Chefs on MasterChef
Mel Gurtov
The US-China Trade War: A Cease-Fire, Nothing More
Elliot Sperber
It Isn’t Rocket Science
July 29, 2019
Michael Hudson
The Coming Savings Writedowns
George Burchett
For a Peaceful and United Korea
Robert Hunziker
Alaska Governor Demolishes Climate Research
Robert Fisk
From Nazi Germany to Ottoman Turkey, Genocides Begin in the Wilderness, Far From Prying Eyes
Dean Baker
The Dangerously Irresponsible Arguments of the “Responsible” Budget Gang
Chelli Stanley
Mueller and Trump: Blah Blah Blah
Binoy Kampmark
The Tiwi Islands, the Catholic Church and King Joe of Melville Island
Ronnie Cummins
The 9% Lie: Industrial Food and Climate Change
Kani Xulam
An Open Letter to Paulo Coelho
Andrew Moss
Asylum as a Human Right
Dan Bacher
Newsom Tours Kern County Oil Spill as Locals Call for Immediate Health and Safety Protections
Jonah Raskin
Why I Write Murder Mysteries
Wim Laven
Blame a Snowflake
Weekend Edition
July 26, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
How NAFTA Killed the Green New Deal
T.J. Coles
The Tragic Inevitability of Boris Johnson PM
Chris Floyd
Witness for the Non-Prosecution: Mueller, Pelosi and Trump’s Likely Triumph
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: And Then There Were Three
Eric Draitser
Records Show Palantir Made $60 Million Contracting with ICE for Mobile App
Paul Street
How the People Change History
Jason Hirthler
Vote Blue for Better Wage Slavery
Andrew Levine
Trump: the GOP’s Exterminating Angel
Ralph Nader
Only Civic Driven Voter Turnout Can Defeat Tweeter Trump
Ramzy Baroud
Killing Tariq: Why We Must Rethink the Roots of Jewish Settlers Violence
Patrick Cockburn
Brexit, Britain and the Permanent Crisis in the Gulf
David Rosen
ERA Back From the Grave?
Patrick Howlett-Martin
Germany and France: Old Demons
John G. Russell
By Any Other Name: American “Frustrationism”
Louis Proyect
Ecological Limits and the Working Class
Binoy Kampmark
Boris Johnson as British PM: Olive Reincarnations and Elvis on Mars
Dave Lindorff
Corporate Media’s Trashing of Bernie Sanders Starts Anew
Thomas Knapp
No Bail is Excessive Bail, Even for Jeffrey Epstein
