The Parable of the Flax Seed

Slick, black flax seed

In your teeth — get your toothpick

pick it free

And stick it in a small, wet hole —

In deep black loam to bloom

and grow

In purple flowered fields of flax

And strip and weave these into slacks —

For linen’s coolest these long days

of amber waves of heat

To wear along the melting street and

Heatwaves come from heat bombs: cars

And jets, and tanks,

and abattoirs,

And millionaires

With all their wars

Against the trees, and seas, and birds,

Against the worms,

Against the poor

And that which they haven’t exploited

And wrecked yet

And don’t forget that all our debt

Is also a source of great power:

If none repaid the usurers

They’d all disappear

In under a year