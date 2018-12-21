Tis the Season to be Censored

by

Among the casualties—collateral damage, as it were—of the Me Too Movement (MTM) have been long- popular songs, whose lyrics are said to be politically insensitive in our fraught times. Just to be clear, I’m not talking about the vulgar misogynistic lyrics common in rap music or the sexual incorrect ambiguity captured in country singer Holly Dunn’s controversial 1991 hit “Maybe I Mean Yes.” And I’m not talking about the inane lyrics in the banal, but (apparently) beloved song “Kiss the Girl” from Disney’s Little Mermaid, which has recently been flagged at Princeton.

Rather, here I’m talking about the clever, even brilliant wordplay in Frank Loesser’s 1949 classic holiday duet, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” which is increasingly seen as a coercive and manipulative demonstration of male dominance, patriarchal culture, etc. What I see in that great song—especially Dean Martin’s version—is a light-hearted wink at, even spoof of the art of romantic seduction. Given the sheer stupidity of much of what passes for lyrics today, Loesser’s song, with its smart word play, certainly deserves better treatment.

In light of the hue and cry regarding “Baby, It’s Cold outside,” I’m wondering why another classic holiday song—Phil Springer’s “Santa Baby”—hasn’t taken similar hits. Perhaps it’s because it was written to be sung by a woman. The lyrics to this song, which includes the exhortation for Santa to “Come and Trim my Christmas Tree,” make Loesser’s duet sound like the Little Drummer Boy. This is especially true of the 1953 version of Santa Baby sung by the uber -sensual Eartha Kitt.

Perhaps MTMers would be better served to train their sights on other, more egregious targets such as the Beatles, the lyrics to whose song ”Run For Your Life” from their 1965 Rubber Soul album follow below:

Well I’d rather see you dead, little girl

Than to be with another man

You better keep your head, little girl

Or I won’t know where I am You better run for your life if you can, little girl

Hide your head in the sand little girl

Catch you with another man

That’s the end ah little girl Well I know that I’m a wicked guy

And I was born with a jealous mind

And I can’t spend my whole life

Trying just to make you toe the line You better run for your life if you can, little girl

Hide your head in the sand little girl

Catch you with another man

That’s the end ah little girl Let this be a sermon

I mean everything I’ve said

Baby, I’m determined

And I’d rather see you dead You better run for your life if you can, little girl

Hide your head in the sand little girl

Catch you with another man

That’s the end ah little girl I’d rather see you dead, little girl

Than to be with another man

You better keep your head, little girl

Or you won’t know where I am You better run for your life if you can, little girl

Hide your head in the sand little girl

Catch you with another man

That’s the end ah little girl

Nah nah nah

Nah nah nah

Nah nah nah

Nah nah nah (fade out)

Nah, nah, nah is right.