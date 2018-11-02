Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
HELP US REACH THE FINISH LINE!
We don’t run corporate ads. We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter like some other sites out there. We provide our site for free to all, but the bandwidth we pay to do so doesn’t come cheap. Donate today!

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 2, 2018

Give Us Not Our Daily Trump

by

The media seem to be impaled on the horns of a dilemma: Cover Donald Trump and, if they do so with a shred of integrity and concern for the truth, their reportage will inevitably be negative. Trump and his minions then say it’s fake news and throw the resulting red meat right to the base, dividing the country ever more deeply. The media refuse to change, and so does Trump. We spiral downward into a rabbit hole whose surprises we dread to encounter. More frightening yet—we may be closer to the beginning than the end.

Here’s a thought: What if the media just stopped covering Trump on a daily basis? Why must they dutifully replay every infuriating word from every canned, rigged, reality-TV campaign rally and faux news conference and then bemoan his total narcissism, his complete lack of empathy, his wedge-driving failure of leadership, his dog whistles for racists, his winks and nods to neo-Nazis, his total and unrelenting lack of human decency?

In a world in which Trump has driven normal out the window, why must journalists play along and keep sliding down the slippery slope of trying to cover Trump like a normal president? For one thing, it isn’t working; in fact it feeds directly into his egomaniacal wet dreams. Just imagine how it would infuriate him if no one covered him in West Virginia and Montana and North Dakota or even on the White House helipad.

Oh, Fox would be there, of course, but there’s nothing much to be done about Fox anyway, at least until Sean Hannity faces his curiously absent me-too moment.

But in the meantime, stop enabling Trump and stonewall him instead. It will make his head explode like an overripe Sunkist navel. He might have to shoot someone on Fifth Avenue just for the attention. And the rest of us will get a respite from our nightly fix of masochism from MSNBC and CNN.

Talk instead about climate change, island nations slowly sinking, the U.S.-fueled drug trade, the fundamental forces driving mass migration, the truth about our unfair, propped-up economy, where American families really can afford the newest X-box if everyone works the three minimum-wage jobs they can now get; the extortionist pharmaceutical industry that keeps so many of us on the edge of bankruptcy while its alter-ego, agribusiness, fills our bodies with addictive sugars that send us to the drugmakers in a cycle of profiteering that rivals war and the armaments industry.

Talk about the new American slavery, a for-profit prison industry that siphons hope from minorities while providing a constant supply of all-but-free labor. Talk about education, where the profit-driven companies and evangelicals scheme tirelessly to bleed the public school system into penury so they can complain about the results of public education.

Talk about a civilized world devolving before our eyes, where our primitive brains are nurtured and fed with paranoia, our amygdalas pampered and cultivated with scapegoating and fearmongering, fanned with horrific prophecies of the globalist Jew-bankrolled caravan that’s coming to steal their stuff and vote for Beto O’Rourke—all of it the fiendish work of that money-dripping Satan, George Soros, and his Semitic soulmates, Janet Yellen and Lloyd Blankfein. Lock. Them. Up.

Talk about the Philippines and Hungary, an increasing portion of Europe, and now Brazil turning hard to the right, making a mockery of humanistic progress while the planet counts down like an oven timer, and we can watch the poorest among us cook first on the shelves just above our own slowly roasting middle-class butts.

Talk about journalists covering each other not covering Trump.

Talk about anything—Kanye West, Mama June, the Red Sox, the Kardashians, Michael Avenatti, Joe Biden, Roseanne Barr.

But at least, dear media mavens, grant us one small wish and give us not our daily Trump.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Steve Klinger

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

Steve Klinger is a veteran community journalist and college English instructor based in southern New Mexico. Frequently skeptical about the capacity of the written word to inspire activism, he also writes songs, hoping to add the power of music to his topical lyrics.

Weekend Edition
November 02, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paramjeet Berwal
The Trump Syndrome in Brazil and Elsewhere
Russell Mokhiber
Sarah Chayes on Kleptocracy in America
Ramzy Baroud
It Is a New Era, But China’s Balancing Act Will Fail in the Middle East
Steve Klinger
Give Us Not Our Daily Trump
Joseph Natoli
Up Ahead
Ted Dace
Israel as Irony
Paul Fitzgerald - Elizabeth Gould
The Khashoggi Gambit
Julian Vigo
Diverting Class War Into Generational War, Again
Ralph Nader
Democrats: Headline “America Needs a Raise” Now Before Elections
Matthew Johnson
The Real White Man’s Burden
Ipek S. Burnett
Waiting for Godot: a Tale of American Democracy
Mel Gurtov
Is China a “Responsible Great Power”?
Al Ronzoni
Mary Shelley: the 200th Anniversary of a Rebel Girl and Her Creature
Robert Koehler
Lives that Matter?
Jasmine Aguilera
Sacrificing Border Communities for Political Gain
Jessicah Pierre
Trump Returns to an Old Formula: Lies and Hatred
Robert Koehler
Mass Murder and American History
Jenna Orkin
An Exploration of Suicide and Grief: Sigrid Nunez’ “The Friend”
Louis Proyect
Marie Colvin’s Wars
Graham Peebles
Public Spaces Private Control
Keith Sellars
I Was Threatened With Two Years in Prison for Voting
November 01, 2018
Craig Collins
Catabolism: Capitalism’s Frightening Future
Paul Cochrane
Undermined Sovereignty in the Middle East
John G. Russell
The Proud Boy President
Suzanne Gordon
Bezos & Bipartisanship: Voting For Vets Not Always Best Choice For Them or Us
Dean Baker
Yes, Republicans Want People With Pre-Existing Conditions to Pay Up the Wazoo
Michael T. Klare
The New Global Tinderbox: It’s Not Your Mother’s Cold War
Dana L. Sinopoli
Our Rent is Due
Howard Lisnoff
In An Apartment in Brooklyn
Barry Lando
The Long, Ugly History of American Antisemitism
Binoy Kampmark
Angela Merkel’s Last Days
Thomas Knapp
The Pittsburgh Double Bind: Presidents Shouldn’t Be So Important
Ted Rall
With Political Violence, Terror Starts at the Top
October 31, 2018
Arshad Khan
Weather Disasters: Climate Change and the Potential for Conflict
Robert Fantina
The Hypocrisy of the United States, Cuba Edition
Susan Babbitt
The Occasional Stupidity of Hope and How, Again, to Learn From Cuba
Gary Leupp
Notes on Antisemitism
Dean Baker
Diverting Class War Into Generational War, Again
Jonah Raskin
America’s Holy Places in the Age of Trump: Greta Ronningen’s Prison Pilgrimage 
Jérôme Duval
Argentina in Turmoil
Patrick Bond
South Africans Peer Down Trump’s World Economic Shithole
Katarzyna Szczypska
A Polish Warning for an America on the Brink
Julia Stein
The Big Battle Over Rent Control
Colin Todhunter
India’s Farmers Plan Mass March to the Nation’s Parliament as Agrarian Crisis Reaches “Civilization Proportions”
George Ochenski
Don’t Commodify and Commercialize Montana’s Parks
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail