Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
Please Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive
We don’t run corporate ads. We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter like some other sites out there. We only ask you once a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. We provide our site for free to all, but the bandwidth we pay to do so doesn’t come cheap. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
October 9, 2018

Justices Go to Cocktail Parties and Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation

by

The emotional outrage over the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court raised numerous questions about who determines what is right or wrong. Kavanaugh’s defense – superbly satirized by Matt Damon on Saturday Night Live– was an equally emotional counter-attack to defend his reputation. After Kavanaugh had passed examination of his legal qualifications, allegations of improper behaviour called into question his personality. Who is Brett Kavanaugh? Should he be a judge on the Supreme Court?

Justice is not a simple concept to grasp. We sense what is right or wrong, but one’s sense of justice may not coincide with someone else’s. How to decide what is just? Who is to decide? There are courts, lawyers and judges just because there are no computer algorithms to render an objective verdict.

Professor John Rawls’s Theory of Justice set off an academic cottage industry in 1971. Rawls tried to set down a set of rules to determine what could be generally accepted as just. Rawls attempted to place justice on an even-handed basis to arrive at some form of consensus based on reasoning more than power or personality.

The logical rules Rawls developed were based on impartiality. He attempted to show that behind a hypothetical veil of ignorance, people could be impartial in reaching agreement about what was right or wrong. According to Rawls, the decision-making process could be rational and neutral.

Beyond Professor Rawls’s formalistic veil of ignorance, we all hope that justice will be impartial and neutral. It is in this sense that the rule of law is sacrosanct to liberal politics. The separation of the judicial from the executive and legislative is a fundamental part of any functioning democracy. It is not surprising, therefore, that for over 500 years Lady Justice has often been depicted as wearing a blindfold. The first known representation of blind justice is Hans Gieng‘s 1543 statue in Berne. Given Switzerland’s historic neutrality, the blindfold is an apt representation of justice’s supposed impartiality.

As Judge Kavanaugh wrote in his article in the Wall Street Journal trying to make amends for his emotional self-defense: “an independent and impartial judiciary is essential to our constitutional republic.”

But at the end of the day, people make decisions, and not blindfolded. Judges decide cases in courts of law. Human beings say what they believe is right or wrong.

Before Rawls’s tome and the Kavanaugh nomination, the famous American historian Henry Steele Commager said in a class discussing the role of the Supreme Court; “Justices go to cocktail parties.” What I believe he meant was that there is always an element of politics in judicial decisions, even on the highest courts. Justices on the Supreme Court, like justices everywhere, are influenced by who they are and what is going on around them. They cannot be perfectly neutral or impartial.

But they should try. In an illuminating article about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in The New Yorker, Jill Lepore quotes the Supreme Court justice during her confirmation hearing on the difference between an advocate and a judge: “We cherish living in a democracy, and we also know that this Constitution did not create a tricameral system. Judges must be mindful of what their place is in this system and must always remember that we live in a democracy that can be destroyed if judges take it upon themselves to rule as Platonic guardians.”

Justices do go to cocktail parties. (Hopefully they don’t drink too much beer.) The rule of law depends on human judgment. The judgments must somehow go beyond prejudices or intuitions. The judges must strive to be impartial. There is a reason why Lady Justice is so often positively depicted as being blind.

Is justice ever really blind? Can countries or organizations be truly neutral or impartial? Switzerland’s neutrality, for example, like the declared impartiality of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is very complex. A Swedish diplomat once explained to me that “Neutrality is the foreign policy of a small country surrounded by large neighbors.” That is the political reality behind the declared ideal of neutrality.

Rawls’s vision of a veil of ignorance, like the blindfolded Lady Justice or the ICRC’s impartiality are ideal types impossible to actualize in the real world. But that doesn’t mean justices shouldn’t try to be impartial. The law is always unfolding towards the ideal. Justices may go to cocktail parties, but we count on them to be more than sober when they make their decisions.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation process showed the tension between the actual and the ideal. The process removed any veil of ignorance. It revealed Kavanaugh, warts and all. Based on what we saw, we can no longer say that in Kavanaugh’s case Lady Justice is blind. Judges do go to cocktail parties, in his case rowdy beer parties. And no letter in the Wall Street Journal will erase what we saw during Kavanaugh’s self-defense. We saw who Kavanaugh really is, someone incapable of striving towards the impartial, neutral ideal of justice.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Daniel Warner

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

October 09, 2018
Vijay Prashad
There is No Legitimate Reason to Impose Sanctions on Iran
David Schultz
Brett Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court, and the End of Legal Neutrality
Marc Salomon
Can’t Hit the Snooze Button No More
Elliot Sperber
The Emergency Brake
Patrick Cockburn
Cracks in the House of Saud
Priti Gulati Cox
A Confrontation With Kobach’s Chamcha (Lackey, in Hindi)
Kevin Proescholdt
What’s Wrong with Monitoring Volcanoes in Wilderness?
Charles Pierson
Rape Culture Finds Its All-American Poster Boy
Daniel Warner
Justices Go to Cocktail Parties and Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation
Rich Whitney
Love and Revolution: an Appreciation of Marty Balin
Sheldon Richman
Anarchism and Kavanaugh
Colin Todhunter
Food, Justice, Violence and Capitalism
Nyla Ali Khan
Turbulence in Kashmir and Reconceptualizing a New Regional Order
Binoy Kampmark
Barely Breathing: May’s Gasping Premiership
Dean Baker
How Badly is Trump’s Trade War Hurting China?
October 08, 2018
Paul Atwood
Marketing War: the Incessant Drumbeat of Mortal Danger
T.J. Coles
Fake News and Weaponized Bots: How Algorithms Inflate Profiles, Spread Disinfo and Disrupt Democracy
Ipek S. Burnett
Columbus Day: Romancing Greed, Slavery, and Genocide
Sam Husseini
Brett Kavanaugh and the Scummy System That Made Him
Ajamu Baraka
Syria and the S-300s: Re-Centering the People in the Global Struggles for Power
Louisa Willcox
Grizzly Victory: Trophy Hunt Stopped, But Bear Deaths Skyrocket
Andy Thayer
Murderous Chicago Cop Found Guilty: Now an Even Bigger Test
Robert Fisk
The Land Belonged to Them: Revisiting a Palestinian Family, 25 Years After Their Land was Taken
Walden Bello
Understanding the Global Rise of the Extreme Right
Dean Baker
Trump Tax Cuts: a Little Good Old-Fashioned Crowding Out
Peter Crowley
Know Thyself: Kavanaugh and American Leaders Should Listen
David Cay Johnston
Trump’s Financial Schemes and the Press: Some Blew the Whistle
Pete Tucker
Partisan Pollsters Fail Black Progressive Candidates
Matthew Johnson
Why Conservatives (Still) Like Kavanaugh
Mark Weisbrot
Brazil’s Fight for Democracy
William Cook
Kafka as Prophet
Weekend Edition
October 05, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Absurdity and Impunity Reign in the Time of Don and Rahm
Andrew Levine
The Kavanaugh Affair
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Give Me Condos or Give Me Death!
Brian Cloughley
Trump-Mattis Shambles in Yemen
Chris Welzenbach
NASA’s Nazis: the Men Behind “The First Man”
Andrew J. Wood
Russian Oligarchs are a Problem, But Let’s Not Forget American Ones
Nick Pemberton
The Blue Wave Turns Orange
Stanley L. Cohen
The Two-State Solution is Neither
Matthew Stanton – John McMurtry
High Crimes and Misdemeanors of Kavanaugh and the Senate-Trump Faction
David Rosen
Fake Abortion Clinics: “We’re Fighting Satan”
Robert Hunziker
Drought-Laden Rainforests
Martha Rosenberg
North Carolina Farmers Learned Nothing From Previous Hurricanes as Over 4 Million Animals Drown During Florence
Michael Leonardi
Fascism’s Return to Italy
Chris Orlet
Kanye is Wrong: Welfare Didn’t Take Fathers Out of the Home, Racist Southern Conservatives Did
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail