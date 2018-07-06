A Secret Political Genocide in Colombia

by

“One does not know if the paramilitaries are going to kill you first or if one will be killed by the avalanche of Hidroituango.” – Ana María Cortés, campaign organizer.

While much of the main international media outlets have been captivated by the World Cup or covering the current political developments occurring in Venezuela or Nicaragua, little coverage has been awarded to the remarkable increase in the systematic assassination of community leaders and political activistS in Colombia. There have been 19 recorded assassinations in the past 8 days and countless death threats as well.

This week Ana Maria Cortés, a leader of the ex-presidential campaign of Gustavo Petro, in Cáceres, Antioquia was found dead. This event is connected to a thread of assassinations of opposition campaign leaders after the presidential victory of Ivan Duque on May 27th. Neither the incumbent president nor the current president has presented a solution to stop this new threat of violence. Many point to the complicity of the state in these assassinations. For example, the ex-presidential candidate Gustavo Petro has signaled the head of the police in Cáceres of being the intellectual perpetrator behind the assassination of his campaign coordinator, as days before the murder the sheriff had threatened her life. Due to this fact, many opposition political leaders feel as though they can no longer seek remedy through traditional juridical system.

The recent popular hashtag in Colombia has been #NosEstánMatando which literally translates to: “they are killing us.” Many social organization have been galvanized by the recent uptake of violence and public assemblies have been scheduled in memory of the victims. Camila M., a community leader in Bogota, Colombia comments, “We feel great pain for the tragic situation we are going through, there is no respect for life. However, the citizenry are organizing to demand the exiting administration and the one that will arrive, that the peace agreement be implemented, that security is given to the defenders of peace, and that the Justice system accelerate the investigations of the recent assassinations.”

The function of these assassinations of community organizers is to intimidate and deter the political opposition to the new presidency of Álvaro Uribe Vélez, who is ostensibly a close friend to Washington. He is a current senator of Colombia that has 274 investigations pending in the judicial system. The sense of anguish and urgency of the current situation is exacerbated by the silence of the major media outlets in Colombia, the Attorney General and the Minister of defence.

While the American public is bombarded by the news of democratic losses and persecution of political opposition in Venezuela and Nicaragua, little is said about the dire situation of democratic and human rights in Colombia. The Colombian people demand their voices to be heard to prevent the impending political genocide.

Mario Murcia is a former political campaign organizer of the ex-presidential candidate Gustavo Petro.