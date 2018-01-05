Time to Wake Up: Viewing the Protests From Inside Iran

by

One outcome of recent protests in Iran has been a blizzard of commentary. Poking their heads up are the “Iran experts” that sit in comfy squishy chairs behind prestigious think tank desks bought with money from Saudi Arabia, the Israeli Lobby, and the warmongering industry. Alongside these are the tired delusional bleats from the Rajavi and Pahlavi cults, which are always guaranteed to be out of touch with reality. Mixed in with this crowd are the “regime change” cheerleaders and the pissed off losers that backed the anti-Assad “opposition-terrorists” who see an opening to punish Iran for its success in Syria. If you don’t want to get blinded in this blizzard make sure to identify whose axe the commentator is sharpening and then ignore what they have to say.

I certainly don’t want to pretend to be an “Iran expert” but at least I’ve been living here for the past seventeen years and have hired and fired workers, had to deal with numerous government organizations while trying to manage a business, chased various cases through the judicial system, and pursued a claim against the Revolutionary Guard for the past five years regarding a grave injustice that took me into the heart of the power structure.

What I have to say may be considered insufficiently anti-regime, or way too pro-regime, and this will depend on which desk you sit behind, or which side of the border you live on, or how long your beard is, or what your source of income is. But let’s assume you are reading this without any presumptions or self-centered bias.

First of all the protests were inevitable and are a symptom of our system of government, which I label as “beeorzacracy”: a fossilized incompetent system of government incapable of reform because its incompetency is encouraged and required by those earning an income beyond their official paycheck. “Beeorzacracy” exists because a competently operated government organization will be sabotaged and dismantled because it threatens the blood supply of the leeches.

Secondly, Iranians need to wake up to the fact that we are no different to the Native Americans in the eyes of those that actually run America. Simply read up on how the genocide was conducted and how every treaty was trampled underfoot and you will understand why we ended up getting tricked into closing down our nuclear power industry while sanctions are still crippling our economy. Our big mistake was to not to demand the removal of all sanctions in return for compiling with the terms of the agreement.

Those desperate and eager brain drain candidates that have left Iran and those still scrambling to end up in California really should read Howard Zinn’s “People’s History of the United States” and “Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee”.

All Iranians, wherever they live or what their income level, need to understand that turning Iran into what they have done to Iraq is the central objective of the ancestors of those that perpetuated the genocide of the Native American. Don’t be fooled by their forked tongues talking about “freedom”, “human rights”, and “democracy”. All they want is either the destruction of Iran or its total subjugation to America’s “vital national interests”.

“To ensure peace long enough to establish a settlement at Jamestown they put a crown upon the head of Wahunsonacook, dubbed him Kind Powhatan, and convinced him that he should put his people to work supplying the white settlers with food. Wahunsonacook vacillated between loyalty to his rebellious subjects and to the English, but after John Rolfe married his daughter, Pocahontas, he apparently decided that he was more English than Indian.” — Dee Brown. Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee.

Simply substitute Pahlavi for Wahunsonacook and you will get the picture.

Why do you think Iran has been under attack since 1979? Because of America’s “vital national interests”, which translates into forcing Iran to become another servant state of the American Empire. And they are fully prepared to kill millions of Iranians and poison our land with depleted uranium, so as to have MacDonald’s, Monsanto, Raytheon, and Halliburton back in business in Iran.

The biggest problem Iran faces internally is a broken, inefficient, and cumbersome system of decision making. Iranian authorities are all in favor of technology transfer but a decision making process can also be easily transferred. Many countries have had corruption and unworkable systems of government but now they have succeeded in finding a way to make good decisions that benefit a majority of their inhabitants without having leeches suck out the blood of their country.

If those in power in Iran set their minds on transferring and implementing good decision making processes most of Iran’s problems can be resolved. The leadership of China is well informed about environmental problems and is implementing solutions that both the private and public sector are fully in support of. Iran can do the same, and needs to do so very quickly because soon we will have water riots given current trends. Syrian authorities failed to find solutions to the countries water problems back in 2011 and the result was a half a million dead Syrians.

The authorities need to immediately set up safe meeting places where protesters can express their concerns, be heard, and solutions worked out. If they fail in finding workable solutions to Iran’s dire economic hardships then the only beneficiary will be Iran’s enemies who are frothing at the mouth to attack.

Daryan Rezazad is the Managing Director of Mero Iran and administers Pivotal Cleantech of Iran.