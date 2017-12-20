Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 20, 2017

Tax Cuts, Growth and Debt

by

by

Photo by Fibonacci Blue | CC BY 2.0

It now appears likely that the Republicans will get their tax cuts through Congress and signed by President Trump. This will be a political accomplishment for congressional Republicans who feel a need to deliver a tax cut to their wealthy campaign contributors. Its economic impact is far less clear.

The line from the Republicans is that the tax cut, most of which takes the form of a reduction in the corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent, will lead to a huge burst of investment. The logic is that lower tax rates will increase the after‐tax return on capital, causing foreign investment to flood into the country.

This investment will mean more economic growth, and most importantly, higher productivity, which will be passed on to workers in the form of higher wages. President Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers predicts that the gain in wages for an average worker can be as much as $4,000 a year.

There are good reasons for believing that nothing like this will occur. There is a great deal of evidence that investment is not especially responsive to changes in profit rates. For example, there has been a large increase in the after‐tax profit rate over the last fifteen years as a result of a huge redistribution from wages to profits. In spite of this rise in the profit rate, investment has been relatively lackluster over this period.

We did also try this experiment before. In 1986, the corporate income tax rate was lowered from 46 percent to 35 percent. Rather than prompting a flood of new investment, it actually fell for the next two years. It’s not plausible that the tax cut caused this drop, but it is clear that we didn’t get any big burst in investment three decades ago. Why would we expect anything different this time around?

If the story the Republicans are telling about the tax cut doesn’t make much sense, the deficit fears pushed by the Democrats also don’t deserve to be taken seriously. According to the projections from the Congressional Budget Office, the tax plan will add a bit more than $1 trillion to the debt over the next decade.

This is being touted as a huge burden that our children will have to bear. That doesn’t add up. If we assume an average interest rate on government debt of 3.0 percent, this comes to an annual interest burden of $30 billion. In a decade, GDP will be over $25 trillion. This means the additional interest burden from this tax plan will be a bit more than 0.1 percent of GDP.

By comparison, every day of the week the government is granting patent and copyright monopolies that allow the holders to charge prices that are far more than the free market price. This is most notable in the case of prescription drugs where the patent‐protected price can easily be 100 times the free market price.

In the case of prescription drugs alone, government granted patent monopolies add around $370 billion a year to the price of drugs, almost 2.0 percent of GDP. The total cost when we add in sectors like medical equipment, software, and entertainment is certainly at least two or three times as large. It makes no sense to complain about an interest burden of a bit more than 0.1 percent of GDP, while completely ignoring burdens from patent and copyright monopolies that can be 40 or 50 times as large.

While neither the story of an economic boom or economic disaster makes sense, this tax bill is still very bad news. First and foremost, even if deficits are not an economic problem, they are a political problem.

Promoting fear of deficits is one of the major industries in Washington. The larger deficits created by the tax cut will be used as a reason to cut a wide range of social welfare programs, such as Social Security and Medicare. Some of these cuts are actually mandated under current law.

The bill also includes a major hit to the Affordable Care Act, ending the mandate that people have insurance. This is estimated to leave 14 million more people without health care insurance.

In addition, the law was structured to hit more liberal states in every way imaginable. The most important item is ending the deduction for state and local income taxes. This will make it more difficult for relatively liberal states, like California and New York, to fund social services.

The bill also creates huge new opportunities for gaming the tax code. It allows anyone who gets their income through a “pass‐through” corporation to pay 23 percent less in taxes.

Pass‐through corporations are corporations that enjoy the privilege of corporate status but pay zero income tax. This was already hard to justify. If you get the privileges of corporate status, why shouldn’t you be taxed like a corporation?

But the new tax bill makes the inequity enormously worse, giving people who own pass‐through corporations 23 percent off their tax bill. Look for a boom in the creation of pass‐through corporations.

The bottom line is that this tax bill is about giving more money to the richest people in the country. These are the people who have received the bulk of the gains from the last four decades of economic growth. Now the Republicans are determined to give them even more.

This article originally appeared The Hankyoreh (S. Korea.)

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Dean Baker

Dean Baker is a macroeconomist and co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington, DC. He previously worked as a senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute and an assistant professor at Bucknell University.

December 20, 2017
Patricio Zamorano
The Silent Cry of Honduras
Dean Baker
Tax Cuts, Growth and Debt
Patrick Bond
In South Africa, Ramaphosa Rises as Lonmin Expires Workers, Women and Communities Prepare to Fight, Not Mourn
Tom Crofton
Sea Change or Rogue Wave?
Ted Rall
Sexism Sucks, But Blame Capitalism More
Jesse Jackson
The South Can Lead the Nation to a New Politics
December 19, 2017
Donna M. Goldstein
Gen. Flynn Goes Nuclear: Reactor Projects, Corruption and the Russia Inquiry
John Davis
Ring of Fire
Louis Proyect
Political Paradoxes: “The Post” and the Pentagon Papers
Todd Morten
Why Killer Cops Walk
Binoy Kampmark
Preconditions to Conditions: Rex Tillerson on North Korea
Jonathan Fenton-Harvey
How Another ISIS Could Emerge
Rivera Sun
Net Neutrality: Gandhi’s Salt For US
David Swanson
The Even More Dangerous Case of Donald Trump
Robert Abele
Reactionary Movements are Not Revolutionary
Aidan O'Brien
Why Can’t France Leave Africa Alone? 
Colin Todhunter
Import and Die: Self-sufficiency and Food Security in India
Edward Curtin
An Advent Calendar to Beat the Devil
CounterPunch News Service
An Open Letter to the US Embassy in Tegucigalpa on the Crisis in Honduras
December 18, 2017
Robert Hunziker
Pesticide Suicide
Shamus Cooke
Will the Supreme Court Break or Remake the Labor Movement?
David Rosen
Is It Finally Time to Decriminalize Prostitution?
Martha Rosenberg
How Patients Who “Kill the Messenger” Are Pharma’s Best Salespeople
Rob Seimetz
Adapt or Die: Millennials, Technology, and Net Neutrality
Uri Avnery
Children of Stone
Julian Vigo
UK Proposes New Surveillance Body
Patrick Cockburn
Cracks in the House of Saud: the Pratfalls of the Crown Prince
Howard Lisnoff
Dustin Hoffman in the Gene McCarthy for President Campaign
Chris Gilbert
Mutant October: Learning from the Rough Beast of Revolution
Ariel Dorfman
What Made the Trump Cataclysm Possible?
Gerry Brown
How to Win Friends and Influence People in the 21st Century
J. Scott Lander
Amalgamated Racism in Alabama
Tommy Raskin
Pushing Russia’s Buttons
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
Creating the 21st Century Internet
Weekend Edition
December 15, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
What’s Not Happening With Mr. Jones
Timothy M. Gill
The Height of Racial Resentment: White Cops
Andrew Levine
Democrats Have Much to Learn and the Odious Have Much to Teach Them
Luciana Bohne
Operation Jerusalem Capital: Second Balfour Declaration or Arab-Israeli NATO?
Anthony DiMaggio
#MeToo: Women are Speaking Out, Are We Listening?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Out Walked Monk
Ann Robertson - Bill Leumer
The Demoralizing Impact of Trump, But Hope Has Arrived
Samantha Paez – Sandra de los Santos
The Most Dangerous Place for Mexican Women is in the Streets
Martin Billheimer
Assassins of the Image: the CIA as Cultural Gatekeeper
Jérôme Duval
From Slave Trade to Debt: Occupation Disguised as “Discovery”
Vijay Prashad
The October Revolution
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU