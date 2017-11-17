Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 17, 2017

Weapons of Mass Distraction Get More Destructive

by

by

“Any dictator would admire the uniformity and obedience of the U.S. media.”

— Noam Chomsky

The daily attacks on American consciousness – not an oxymoron if you continue hoping for the best while preparing for the worst – via the treacherous fairy tales and homicidal gossip sold as news, not only continue unabated but get worse. If that’s possible.

The American Un-Intelligence community, according to our consciousness controllers at the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and Marvel Comics, has proved that Putin and the evil Russians interfered with our cherished democracy in which the majority of eligible voters never vote. Their department of mental constipation has done this by indulging in estimates of how many people might have viewed possible ads run by suspected Russians. These may have made totally absurd claims about America, like unarmed black men being killed by the police. Who could believe such nonsense?

And they back up their charges of Russian evil-doing in our sacred markets based on revelations from paid political-academic spin doctors, all not only instantly accepted but spread far and wide by our corporate media mind managers. Who could doubt the story? Well, maybe little children not yet brain dead as a result of lifetimes of social conditioning based on psychocratic theology about free markets and individual egos fed by mind numbing drugs and commercial therapy.

The only distraction from this fable is the almost daily parade of celebrity and political figures confessing to sexual abuses committed many years before but owing to market legal and moral forces kept secret until election dates, film openings and other entertainment spectacles were on the agenda. The righteous anti-commies of the past have been replaced by righteous anti-rationalists of the present and conservative know-nothing-ism is now balanced by liberal no thinking-ism.

As always, you have to laugh to keep from crying, fearing native or foreign terrorist attack and wondering if we might have been better off when we were hunting meat and gathering veggies in nature instead of hunting for parking in order to gather commodities at the mall.

Sometimes the only solid thing we have is the plastic we use to pay for those commodities, even if the alleged dollars we spend don’t really exist and are only electronic blips with slightly more material foundation than the angels on a head of a pin or the pinheads we still accept as rulers because Russians have taken our fictional democracy away. Of course. Profitable films and fantasies to the contrary, the one thing we Americans need not fear is invasion by zombies. They feed on brains.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Frank Scott
Weekend Edition
November 17, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Thank an Anti-War Veteran
Andrew Levine
What’s Wrong With Bible Thumpers Nowadays?
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
The CIA’s House of Horrors: the Abominable Dr. Gottlieb
Wendy Wolfson – Ken Levy
Why We Need to Take Animal Cruelty Much More Seriously
David Rosen
Of Sex Abusers and Sex Offenders
Ryan LaMothe
A Christian Nation?
Dave Lindorff
Trump’s Finger on the Button: Why No President Should Have the Authority to Launch Nuclear Weapons
W. T. Whitney
A Bizarre US Pretext for Military Intrusion in South America
Deepak Tripathi
Sex, Lies and Incompetence: Britain’s Ruling Establishment in Crisis 
Howard Lisnoff
Who You’re Likely to Meet (and Not Meet) on a College Campus Today
John W. Whitehead
Financial Tyranny
Ted Rall
How Society Makes Victimhood a No-Win Proposition
Jim Goodman
Stop Pretending the Estate Tax has Anything to do With Family Farmers
Thomas Klikauer
The Populism of Germany’s New Nazis
Murray Dobbin
Is Trudeau Ready for a Middle East war?
Jeiddy Martínez Armas
Firearm Democracy
Jill Richardson
Washington’s War on Poor Grad Students
Ralph Nader
The Rule of Power Over the Rule of Law
Justin O'Hagan
Capitalism Equals Peace?
Matthew Stevenson
Into Africa: From the Red Sea to Nairobi
Geoff Dutton
The Company We Sadly Keep
Evan Jones
The Censorship of Jacques Sapir, French Dissident
Linn Washington Jr.
Meek Moment Triggers Demands for Justice Reform
Gerry Brown
TPP, Indo Pacific, QUAD: What’s Next to Contain China’s Rise?
Robert Fisk
The Exile of Saad Hariri
Romana Rubeo - Ramzy Baroud
Anti-BDS Laws and Pro-Israeli Parliament: Zionist Hasbara is Winning in Italy
Robert J. Burrowes
Why are Police in the USA so Terrified?
Chuck Collins
Stop Talking About ‘Winners and Losers’ From Corporate Tax Cuts
Ron Jacobs
Private Property Does Not Equal Freedom
Binoy Kampmark
The Fordist Academic
Frank Scott
Weapons of Mass Distraction Get More Destructive
Missy Comley Beattie
Big Dick Diplomacy
Dan Bacher
Jerry Brown tells indigenous protesters in Bonn, ‘Let’s put you in the ground’
Graham Peebles
Ethiopia: Government-Fuelled Conflict & the Need for Unity
Winslow Myers
The Madness of Deterrence
Cesar Chelala
A Kiss is Not a Kiss: Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children
Jimmy Centeno
Garcia Meets Guayasamin: A De-Colonial Experience
Stephen Martin
When Boot Becomes Bot: Surplus Population and The Human Face.
Martin Billheimer
Homer’s Iliad, la primera nota roja
Louis Proyect
Once There Were Strong Men
Charles R. Larson
Review: Mike McCormack’s Solar Bones
November 16, 2017
John Wight
McCarthyism Redux: Attacks on the Russian Media
Lewis Evans
Uncontacted People Still Being Massacred in Amazonia
Pepe Escobar
Live from Baghdad: the Secret of Iraq’s Renaissance
Linda Pentz Gunter
The Pro-Nuclear Lobby in Bonn is So Desperate, They’ve Gone Bananas!
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU