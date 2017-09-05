Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
September 5, 2017

Manafort and the Big Nothingburger

by

by

Photo by DonkeyHotey | CC BY 2.0

In a secretly taped video CNN’s Van Jones referred to the Trump-Russia story as a “big nothingburger.” Interesting that one of the network’s senior news commentators would say that, although not publicly, but privately to someone in an elevator. The cable network’s news director has apparently urged anchors to refer to the story of Russian interference in the U.S. election as something confirmed by all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies (which is in fact not quite true). Hence it must be supported by any reasonable person as settled fact. When Trump supporters (or others) point out that the same agencies asserted that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and al-Qaeda ties in 2003, they are told that many improvements have been made in intelligence collection since then. But intelligence is always susceptible to high-level manipulation.

Dick Cheney and his neocons obliged the intellect community to accept, or at least reference in official reports, what turned out to be sheer disinformation (in order to get their war). I believe Obama wanted a joint report alleging Russian intervention in the presidential election on Trump’s behalf, both to draw doubt upon Trump’s legitimacy (as Trump had sought to do to him), and to further vilify Putin.

But the Jan. 9 report summarizing the evidence for interference amounts to a argument that “the GRU used the Guccifer 2.0 persona, DCLeaks.com, and Wikileaks to release U.S. victim [Hillary] data,” which has been disputed by many cyber-experts, who point out that signatures can be faked; and denied by Julian Assange and Craig Murray of Wikileaks. Former Defense Intelligence Agency boss James Clapper told CNN that while be believed the report he thought it thinly argued. Indeed, the bulk of it focuses on the Russian state-supported RT network’s coverage of the election. As a regular RT viewer, I thought that part of the report tendentious, often mistaken, and often irrelevant. It gave the impression that RT was endorsing Trump while trashing Clinton. It did not mention the fact that show hosts and commentators such as Thom Hartman, Chris Hedges, Tyrel Ventura, Sean Stone, Tabetha Wallace, and Lee Camp were anti-Trump all along, some calling him a fascist on RT. Hell, Larry King has a program on RT.

My own recollection was that RT was initially inclined to depict Trump as a very strange sort of politician, but the network’s on-the-hour programming treated him with reasonable respect, even during the early primaries. I thought it contrasted with U.S. cable news networks that mocked him while endlessly promoting him—for free—by treating his every utterance as breaking news. The main point for the Russian press was the fact that Trump at least asked the question, “Why not be friends with Russia?” contrasting with Hillary’s view that Russia is an adversary that must be confronted in Ukraine and Syria. (Enthusiasm for Trump soon shriveled in Russia when it became clear the new president was powerless to improve relations, saddled as he was with accusations of not just Russian support but active collusion with that support.)

If a Russian politician were to run for office asking, “Why can’t we get along with the U.S.?” you can bet that the U.S. intel agencies and press would work hard to get him or her elected, as they did in 1986 when they supported Boris Yeltsin. The U.S. interferes in foreign elections all the time. How often is this reported in the mainstream press, to provide some comparative perspective?

The current charge of collusion centers around that meeting last year involving Jarod Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., and several Russians that may among other topics have addressed the issue of Russian dirt on Hillary. That’s not clear yet. But let’s say it did. If a French lawyer were to contact the campaign offering useful info the campaign, would it arouse such excitement? Surely not—because France is not an “adversary,” a country working against “U.S. interests” (like drawing Georgia and Ukraine into the anti-Russian NATO alliance, and toppling Assad in Syria).

And the “collusion” charge curiously involves the unusual investigation of Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign manager from March to June 2016. The raid on his house this month by the FBI suggests that criminal charges are likely. But they appear to pertain to his work as a political consultant for Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and trader in computer processors whose work ended before Trump announced his candidacy. (Yanukovych is often referred to “pro-Russian.” What this means in contemporary journalism is “not anti-Russian.”) Yanukovych was democratically elected in 2010 and toppled in 2014, after the U.S. had spent $ 5 billion to organize a coup in Kiev. Yanukovych had negotiated EU entry for Ukraine but changed his mind when he determined it would impose unacceptable austerity on his country. So he accepted a Russian offer instead. This makes him “pro-Russian.” But he is Ukrainian, in a country bordering and once part of Russia, with a large ethnic Russian population. What does Manfort’s assistance to him, however surrounded it might be by corruption, have to do with alleged Russian collusion with the Trump campaign?

Manafort resigned from the campaign in June 2016, due to criticism about his ties to “pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarchs.” Of course, oligarchs control the economies of most former Soviet states. That’s what happens when state property is suddenly privatized. There are anti-Russian Ukrainians too. Would Manafort have escaped blame if he had been working with them, on the right (pro-NATO) side? I suspect he will be convicted of some crime or another, but it will have nothing to do with Putin and Trump.

We keep hearing references to Trump campaign contacts with “the Russians.” As though such contact was legally prohibited and morally abhorrent. Brief conversations between Trump aides and the Russian ambassador (that sound to be very routine and polite) are being subject to stern scrutiny. The cable anchor (such as MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid and Rachel Maddow) lusts for impeachment—on the grounds of Trump-camp collusion with Russia to deny Hillary her right to rule.

The basic facts are: an airhead candidate surrounded by a strange array of advisors tending to a type of “America First” agenda rejecting “regime change” wars, but including hawks as well, vaguely articulated a desire to have better ties with Russia. This alone provoked Hillary’s repeated charge that he was “Putin’s puppet.” Once she had been defeated, the president, Deep State, and press soon settled on a strategy of bringing him down through that old, uncreative tactic of painting him as a pro-Russian traitor. You’d think that would have ended with the Cold War.

We keep getting told: He criticizes everybody (Mike McConnell, Bob Corker, Bill Sessions, the Australian, Mexican, and German leaders) except for Putin! In defense, to show he’s really no Russophile, he shuts down three consulates, to retaliate for Russian actions. These had responded to Obama’s expulsion of Russian diplomats, in response to alleged election interference Russia, which had shown restraint by not responding to the first expulsion of diplomats, is obliged to respond.

A tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, based on a nothingbuger.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Gary Leupp

Gary Leupp is Professor of History at Tufts University, and holds a secondary appointment in the Department of Religion. He is the author of Servants, Shophands and Laborers in in the Cities of Tokugawa JapanMale Colors: The Construction of Homosexuality in Tokugawa Japan; and Interracial Intimacy in Japan: Western Men and Japanese Women, 1543-1900. He is a contributor to Hopeless: Barack Obama and the Politics of Illusion, (AK Press). He can be reached at: gleupp@tufts.edu

CounterPunch Magazine


bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

September 05, 2017
K. Jessica Hsu – Mark Schuller
Dumb and Dumber: Foregrounding Climate Justice From Harvey to Haiti’s Matthew
Miguel A. Cruz-Díaz
Dancing With the Devil
Kevin Young
The Huddled Masses Were Never Welcome
Gary Leupp
Manafort and the Big Nothingburger
Yoav Litvin
Trump’s Trial Balloons – Preludes to Authoritarianism
Stephen Corry
WWF Violating Indigenous Rights – Complaint Abandoned
Eric Mann
The MTA Murder of the Unknown Rider
David Mattson
America’s Grizzly Bears are in Trouble and So is the Nation’s Moral Compass
Mel Gurtov
Echoes of Reagan: Another Nuclear Buildup
Nyla Ali Khan
The Ethnic and Linguistic Tapestry of Kashmir
Stephen Cooper
Celebrating Oktoberfest in Alabama with Executions
Ron Jacobs
Gregor Samsa’s Twentieth Century Blues
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
Climate Breakdown
September 04, 2017
Carl Boggs
The Strange (and Tortured) Legacy of “Free Speech”
Mike Whitney
What the Media isn’t Telling You About North Korea’s Missile Tests
Shamus Cooke
Protest Alone Won’t Stop Fascism
Charles Derber
The State of Labor on Labor Day
Caoimhghin Ó Croidheáin
Language Wars
Ricardo Vaz
Venezuela in the Media: Double Standards and First Impressions
Peter LaVenia
Afghanistan: Why We Won’t Leave
Robert Roth
Haiti in Crisis: What Next After the Stolen Election?
John O’Connor – Louise Williams
Concession Fatigue in Connecticut
Laura Finley
Imploring President Trump to Reconsider Reinstating Program Offering Military Surplus to Police
Binoy Kampmark
Unnerving the Donald: North Korea’s Sixth Nuclear Test
Michael Brinkman
Alex Jones and the War on the Minds of the Working Class
Bill Glahn
Death and the Workplace: How Can a Poor Man Stand Such Times and Live
M. G. Piety
Martin Luther the Man-Devil
Chandra Muzaffar
Rohingyas as Jihadists?
Jesse Jackson
Colin Kaepernick’s Prostest is Part of a Patriotic Tradition
Weekend Edition
September 01, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
If Hillary Had Won
Robert Hunziker
Harvey: Fierce Climate Change at Work
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Plot Sickens: the Death Penalty and American Politics
Andrew Levine
Confederate Symbols
Jonathan Cook
Israel Seeks ‘Jewish’ Non-Jews in Numbers Battle with Palestnians
Vijay Prashad
Standing Up to Nazism
Louis Proyect
Hurricane Harvey and the Dialectics of Nature
Margaret Kimberley
Joe Arpaio is Not an Aberration
Michael Uhl
Ken Burns & Lynn Novick Do Vietnam: a Tale of Two Critics
Terrance MacMullan
Charlottesville, Bacon’s Rebellion and the Miasma of Whiteness
Anthony DiMaggio
Responding to Antifa and Riseup: On Revolutionary Politics and Non-Violence
Andrew Stewart
The Liberal Lockdown in Academia: the Case of Fawzia Afzal-Khan
Norbert Ross – Antonia Ross Sanchez
El Salvador’s Durable Disorder: Low Intensity Postwar Democracy
Dave Lindorff
President Trump’s ‘Arms for Cops’ Program is Just More Militarization of the Police
Jack Random
Harvey: Another Storm of the Century
Robert Fantina
Netanyahu: the International Answer to Chicken Little
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU