Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
September 1, 2017

Trump’s Disturbing Pardon of Joe Arpaio

by

by

During a speech to a group of police officers in July, President Trump returned to one of his favorite themes of the campaign season: violence. “Please don’t be too nice” to the “thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon,” Trump advised the officers. Be “rough.”

The president’s endorsement of police brutality was met with applause from the officers and shock from activists and pundits alike.

Sensing the brewing backlash, the White House insisted that the president was simply making a joke. Even Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the country’s top law enforcement official — a man with his own complicated history of encouraging the worst impulses of the police — attempted to distance himself from the controversy.

Yet the president just proved that when it comes to endorsing police brutality, especially against communities of color, he’s dead serious.

For more than 20 years, Joe Arpaio, former Sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona terrorized Latino communities, harassed immigrants, and made life a living hell for prisoners in his care in order to build a reputation as “America’s toughest sheriff”.

These systematic violations of human and constitutional rights eventually landed Arpaio in legal trouble of his own. Then President Trump pardoned him.

Arpaio had been awaiting sentencing for a July conviction of criminal contempt.

Back in 2011, a federal judge ordered Arpaio to stop targeting and detaining Latinos just to inquire about their immigration status. Nevertheless, Arpaio persisted for another 18 months, insisting that his racial profiling was lawful. He emasculated inmates, forcing them to wear pink underwear, and attempted to starve them with food that was called inedible.

He tortured them, too: Beginning in the 1990s, Arpaio opened Tent City Jail, which forced inmates to live outside in the extreme Arizona heat. An untold number of inmates died.

To the law, Arpaio is a convicted criminal who built his career on denying the constitutional and human rights of the most vulnerable among us. To Trump, he’s “a patriot” who kept “Arizona safe.”

“Throughout his time as sheriff,” a White House statement bleated, “Arpaio continued his life’s work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration.” In other words, the innocent immigrants who were harassed, and the prisoners who were tortured, were the real criminals.

Trump promised to be the “law and order candidate” during his campaign. He codified this promise once he became president in the “Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community” section of the White House website. “The Trump administration will be a law and order administration,” it echoed.

For the president, it seems, “standing up” for law enforcement includes allowing officers to subvert the rule of law to commit acts of brutality with impunity. Empowering law enforcement to “keep our streets free of crime and violence” means supporting racial profiling. And “law and order” only applies to some, namely those that support the president.

With Trump’s pardon of Arpaio, a message has been sent: When it comes to police brutality of the kind Arpaio perpetuated for decades, the Trump administration won’t simply be complicit in it. It will promote it.

And that’s nothing to joke about.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ebony Slaughter-Johnson

CounterPunch Magazine


bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
September 01, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Ebony Slaughter-Johnson
Trump’s Disturbing Pardon of Joe Arpaio
Winslow Myers
Credibility Equals Annihilation
Rob Seimetz
Harvey’s “Green” Problem
Jill Richardson
How “Farm-to-Table” Jumped the Shark
Don Fitz
Missouri Green Party Convention Gets Weird
Yves Engler
On Canada’s Monuments and Lester Pearson
Charles R. Larson
Review: Gijs Van Hensbergen’s “The Sagrada Família”
August 31, 2017
John W. Whitehead
We’re Not in Mayberry Anymore: the Militarization of Domestic Police
Joshua Frank
Hurricane Harvey, Climate Change Denialists and the Wrath of the Right
Aidan O'Brien
Homage to Syria 
Mumia Abu-Jamal
Charlottesville and the Battles of History
Mark Weisbrot
Trump Sanctions on Venezuela Will Cause More Harm
David Macaray
A Classic Example of Shooting Oneself in the Foot
Russell Mokhiber
Politics Markets and Corporate Probation
Ramzy Baroud
The Terror Next Time: The Daesh Story Is Not Ending
Andrew King
Is Hurricane Harvey a Harbinger for America’s Future?
Michael J. Sainato
Trump and Tone-Deaf Elitism Knows No Bounds in Hurricane Harvey Response
Rev. Gilbert H. Caldwell
Think, Talk and Be Troubled by Racism
Margaret Flowers
To Sen. Sanders: We Cannot Begin From a Position of Compromise
Julia Stein
Attacking the Non-Violent Berkeley Movement in the 1960s
Howard Harrison
Making America White Again
August 30, 2017
Paul Street
Herr Donald, Sheriff Joe, Hurricane Harvey, and the Fate of the Republic
Kenneth Surin
Tony Blair in Wonderland
Dan Corjescu
Rethinking Socialism in the Twenty-First Century
William A. Cohn
Of Men, Not Law: to Make America Hate Again
Yoav Litvin
AntiFa’s Moral Superiority and the Potential for Left-Wing Unity
Binoy Kampmark
Resting Sea Shepherd: A Pause in the Whale War Saga
Mike Garrity
Trump Administration Falsely Blames Environmental Lawsuits for Forest Fires
Ted Rall
Why Are Progressives Stupid? It’s Not Too Late to Get Smart
John G. Russell
The Folly of White American Denial
Farzana Versey
India’s Tryst with Godmen Criminals
Thomas Knapp
Hurricane Harvey: About That Wall…
Colin Todhunter
The Stomach-churning Violence of Monsanto, Bayer and the Argrochemical Oligopoly
Leonidas Vatikiotis
The Road to the Greek Hell is Paved with False EU and IMF Statistics
Andrew Stewart
“Kill All Normies” is an Awful Book
William James Martin
Carter and North Korea: the 1994 Treaty Halting North Korea’s Development of Nuclear Weapons
Frank Scott
The Pampered & Privileged vs. the Privileged & Pampered
Ed Kemmick
First Time for Everything: Lost in Crow Country
August 29, 2017
Mark Lewis Taylor
Finally, MLK Jr’s Revolution? Challenging Confederate Generals and US Generals Today
Kevin Zeese
As US Empire Fails, Trump Enters a Quagmire
Ron Jacobs
White People Must Destroy White Supremacy
Greg Moses
Harvey Knocks at Midnight: Houston Answers the Call
Ariel Dorfman
Donald Trump’s Total Eclipse
Brian Terrell
“We are Killing Terrorists” and “Attack We Will”- Trump’s Most Vicious Racist Rant
Wim Laven
It is a Human-Caused Disaster and It is Avoidable
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU