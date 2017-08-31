Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
August 31, 2017

Making America White Again

by

by

If we are willing to be honest, there was no ambiguity in Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” The word “again” says we aren’t great any more but we used to be. It is an aspiration to go back to the past, to the time when we were great. When was that? Trump has never said. But we all know what he meant – again, if we’re willing to be honest.

If you began last weekend early, you may have missed Trump’s Friday afternoon pardon of former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio. The man Trump affectionately calls “Sheriff Joe” had been convicted of criminal contempt in July for ignoring a court order to stop racial profiling Hispanics. The president, thus making his condoning of racial profiling official, had foreshadowed the pardon a few days before at a campaign-style rally in which he shamelessly exhorted his hero-worshippers to join him in condemning Democrats, unsupportive Republicans, the media and just about everyone else except Sheriff Joe, white nationals and Vladimir Putin.

This all comes on the heels of Trump’s response to white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he showed far more anger and contempt for the people protesting white supremacy than the white supremacists marching through the streets with torches chanting racist threats. This includes the lunatic who drove his car into the protesters and killed one of them, an act glorified on Nazi websites. Trump went on to denounce calls for removal of Confederate statues, even lamenting the removal of these symbols of slavery as unpatriotic.

Trump announced his presidential candidacy in June 2015 by calling Mexican immigrants rapists and murderers. He promised to build an “impenetrable, physical, tall, beautiful, powerful” wall across the country’s 2,000-mile border with Mexico to keep them out – and that Mexico would pay for it. He proposed “deportation forces” to root illegal immigrants from their homes. He said during the campaign that the judge in his Trump University lawsuits could not be impartial because the judge was of Mexican descent.

Also during the 2016 election campaign, Trump called for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States” after several terrorist attacks in other countries were carried out by the terrorist group Islamic State. Faced with criticism over a religious test, he expanded it to, “All those who do not believe in our Constitution or who support bigotry and hatred will not be admitted.”

The joke on the Left was that by this definition Trump himself would not be allowed to enter the country. But it was no joking matter. One of Trump’s first acts as president was to issue a travel ban directed at keeping Muslims out of the country. And, of course, Trump’s claim to fame in the political arena before running for president was leading the “birther” movement, claiming Barack Obama was not really born in the United States and therefore not a legitimate president. Trump even implied that Obama might secretly be a terrorist.

Trump stood idly by while his supporters verbally and physically abused blacks and other minorities at his campaign rallies. He supports voter ID laws that suppress black votes.  He hems and haws when asked to disavow David Duke.

Now Trump has threatened to shut down the government if Congress doesn’t budget money for his wall. Realists have never taken him seriously on the wall with its costs estimated at $8 billion on the low end; most experts say it would cost much more than that. Trump had insisted throughout the election campaign that “Mexico will pay for it, believe me” but did anyone really believe him? So I guess now we have to pay for it – unless the Republican Party suddenly develops a spine and some self-respect. I’m not holding my breath.

Trump wants to reduce the percentage of the country’s foreign-born population to 1960s levels. Right now it’s about 12 percent, the highest it has been since the 1920s. At that time, the U.S. imposed immigration controls that reduced the foreign-born population to about 5 percent by the 1960s. To get back to this level, you’d practically have to end immigration. In 2016, the U.S. was admitting only about one million legal immigrants a year.

It will be hard to make America totally white again, but this seems to be Trump’s obsession. It is an endorsement of the Alt-Right and other supporters who don’t like minorities, are uncomfortable with the country’s increasing diversity, and blame immigrants for increased crime and taking jobs away from red-blooded white Americans. It doesn’t matter that both crime and immigration levels are near all-time lows. It’s not hard to smell racism behind these initiatives.

This is what Trump meant by his slogan “Make America Great Again” – as if we didn’t already know.

Howard Harrison is author of The Great Divide: Story of the 2016 U.S. Presidential Race.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Howard Harrison

CounterPunch Magazine


bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

August 31, 2017
John W. Whitehead
We’re Not in Mayberry Anymore: the Militarization of Domestic Police
Joshua Frank
Hurricane Harvey, Climate Change Denialists and the Wrath of the Right
Aidan O'Brien
Homage to Syria 
Mumia Abu-Jamal
Charlottesville and the Battles of History
Mark Weisbrot
Trump Sanctions on Venezuela Will Cause More Harm
David Macaray
A Classic Example of Shooting Oneself in the Foot
Russell Mokhiber
Politics Markets and Corporate Probation
Ramzy Baroud
The Terror Next Time: The Daesh Story Is Not Ending
Andrew King
Is Hurricane Harvey a Harbinger for America’s Future?
Michael J. Sainato
Trump and Tone-Deaf Elitism Knows No Bounds in Hurricane Harvey Response
Rev. Gilbert H. Caldwell
Think, Talk and Be Troubled by Racism
Margaret Flowers
To Sen. Sanders: We Cannot Begin From a Position of Compromise
Julia Stein
Attacking the Non-Violent Berkeley Movement in the 1960s
Howard Harrison
Making America White Again
August 30, 2017
Paul Street
Herr Donald, Sheriff Joe, Hurricane Harvey, and the Fate of the Republic
Kenneth Surin
Tony Blair in Wonderland
Dan Corjescu
Rethinking Socialism in the Twenty-First Century
William A. Cohn
Of Men, Not Law: to Make America Hate Again
Yoav Litvin
AntiFa’s Moral Superiority and the Potential for Left-Wing Unity
Binoy Kampmark
Resting Sea Shepherd: A Pause in the Whale War Saga
Mike Garrity
Trump Administration Falsely Blames Environmental Lawsuits for Forest Fires
Ted Rall
Why Are Progressives Stupid? It’s Not Too Late to Get Smart
John G. Russell
The Folly of White American Denial
Farzana Versey
India’s Tryst with Godmen Criminals
Thomas Knapp
Hurricane Harvey: About That Wall…
Colin Todhunter
The Stomach-churning Violence of Monsanto, Bayer and the Argrochemical Oligopoly
Leonidas Vatikiotis
The Road to the Greek Hell is Paved with False EU and IMF Statistics
Andrew Stewart
“Kill All Normies” is an Awful Book
William James Martin
Carter and North Korea: the 1994 Treaty Halting North Korea’s Development of Nuclear Weapons
Frank Scott
The Pampered & Privileged vs. the Privileged & Pampered
Ed Kemmick
First Time for Everything: Lost in Crow Country
August 29, 2017
Mark Lewis Taylor
Finally, MLK Jr’s Revolution? Challenging Confederate Generals and US Generals Today
Kevin Zeese
As US Empire Fails, Trump Enters a Quagmire
Ron Jacobs
White People Must Destroy White Supremacy
Greg Moses
Harvey Knocks at Midnight: Houston Answers the Call
Ariel Dorfman
Donald Trump’s Total Eclipse
Brian Terrell
“We are Killing Terrorists” and “Attack We Will”- Trump’s Most Vicious Racist Rant
Wim Laven
It is a Human-Caused Disaster and It is Avoidable
Julia Stein
Which Way California: Destroyed Communities or More Affordable Housing?
Diana Block
Rasmea and Oscar: Resisting the Criminalization of Freedom Fighting
Michael J. Sainato
Data Manipulators: Team Clinton Still Blaming Sanders for Trump
Ezra Kronfeld
Kamala Harris, Inc: Democrats Can’t Afford to be Corporatists
Rev. William Alberts
What Free Speech Rally in Boston?
George Wuerthner
Wildfire Myths: Logging the Forest Won’t Save It
Binoy Kampmark
Disaster in the Sea Lanes: Bruising the US Navy
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU