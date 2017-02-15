Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
February 15, 2017

The Honeymoon Is Over

by

by

President Trump is often depicted as “unconventional” and his actions “unprecedented.” But his novelty exposes him and his administration to closer scrutiny than any previous presidency. Turns out the emperor has no clothes; his “unconventional” behavior is often criminal, corrupt, duplicitous, unreliable, and incompetent. Across the spectrum of professions—from art museums and lawyers to actors, federal and local government employees, athletes, and NGOs—the outpouring of criticism is unprecedented. So is the number of negative votes cast by Democrats against every one of Trump’s cabinet nominees. Trump has been denied a honeymoon.

People in his administration are following the Trump pattern. His national security special assistant, General Michael Flynn, lied about his pre-inauguration contact with the Russian ambassador, somehow forgetting to mention that the conversation (recorded by US intelligence, it turns out) included discussion of US sanctions. Sean Spicer is the source of constant jokes as he desperately tries to represent the administration’s position—and consistently misrepresents it. (Spicer and Reince Priebus are rumored to be on Trump’s chopping block. Flynn just got chopped.) Kellyanne Conway violated the law by promoting Ivanka Trump’s jewelry on national TV.

Betsy De Vos pretends to be an education secretary. Stephen Miller, a top aide to Trump, arrogantly claims that the president’s national security actions “will not be questioned,” and continues to trot out false claims about immigrants’ voting and links to terrorism.

As for Trump, every day he shamelessly violates the Constitution’s so-called emolument clause by profiting from the visits of foreign dignitaries to his hotels and golf resorts. He clearly will not reveal his tax returns or put a wall between him and his assets unless under court order. Every day he displays an inability to focus on the important and instead attacks those who criticize him. And every day he reveals an embarrassing lack of experience in foreign affairs, such as welcoming Japan’s leader as “Prime Minister Shinzo” instead of Abe, changing his mind (at least for now) on “One China” and Israel’s illegal settlements in the West Bank, insulting the leaders of Mexico and Australia, and sloppily handling classified material and national security conversations (such as happened over dinner with Abe when informed of a North Korean missile test).

Stephen Bannon is a different species entirely. He hides in the wings, avoiding conversation about his attraction to fascism, his understanding of “America First,” and his cozy relationship with far-right white supremacists from the Vatican to France and Britain. Unlike some of his colleagues, he knows what he’s about, and thrives on not having to answer to anyone but Trump. When Bannon calls the media “the opposition party” and advises them to “shut up,” portrays Muslims as enemies of the state, and suggests that the 1930s were “exciting,” we had better wake up to the threat to democracy he poses.

Fortunately, this administration’s dysfunction is costing it in cohesiveness and efficacy. Leaks are more numerous than usual, so much so that an “insider threat” program is reportedly under consideration to catch the leakers. The New York Times reports that Flynn’s National Security Council is in turmoil as foreign policy professionals try to keep up with (and understand) Trump’s tweets. As the fiasco surrounding the executive order on a Muslim ban showed, officials who should be consulted on important decisions are being bypassed. The halls of the State Department and other agencies are largely empty as many experienced people have either resigned or been pushed out.

Trump’s honeymoon never happened because he gave us no reason to be patient and “see how he does.” A majority of Americans are on to him: the February 13 Gallup Poll shows that he has set another record for unpopularity: a 40 percent approval rating and 55 percent disapproval. How low can he go? Watch and see, but also act.

Join the debate on Facebook

Mel Gurtov is Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Portland State University, Editor-in-Chief of Asian Perspective, an international affairs quarterly and blogs at In the Human Interest.

More articles by:Mel Gurtov

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

February 15, 2017
Melvin Goodman
Flynn, Russia and the World of Conspiracy Thinking
Dave Lindorff
Hoisted on His Own Petard: Flynn Was Brought Down by the Very Spying Machine He Helped to Build
Steve Horn - Itai Vardi
How a Russian Steel Oligarch and Putin Ally Is Profiting from Keystone XL
Andrew Smolski
A Chat with Joshua Frank on Trump, Russia and US Intel: “The Goal of Impeachment”
Michael J. Sainato
Amazon has Some Serious Anti-Trust Issues
Sam Husseini
The Left Needs to Assess the Implications of the Flynn Scandal
David Krieger
The Nuclear Weapons Threat to Our Common Future
Gareth Porter
Why Trump’s Iran Policy Will Be Much Like Obama’s
Ann Garrison
Standing Rock: Come Help, Come Prepared: an Interview with Dawn Neptune Adams
Joseph Grosso
It’s Getting Late Early: the Left and the Working Class
Mel Gurtov
The Honeymoon Is Over
Robert Fisk
Why Arab Autocrats Haven’t Confronted Trump
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
The End of the Republic and the Coming of the Neo-Kinship World
Jeffrey Blankfort
The Putin-Netanyahu Bromance
Fred Guerin
Obama’s ‘More Perfect Union’ and Trump’s Dystopian Nightmare: on Political Consciousness, Rhetoric and Character
Peter Belmont
A Republican Carbon-Tax Proposal: Pros and Cons
Colin Todhunter
Pro-GMO Scientists Blinded by Technology and Wedded to Ideology
Thomas Mountain
Gambia: a Very African Coup
February 14, 2017
Luciana Bohne
Welcome to Trumpland: Obama’s Legacy
Nozomi Hayase
In a Time of Executive Orders, Upholding Truth is a Revolutionary Act
Michael J. Sainato
Florida Disgraces Trayvon Martin Legacy, Moves to Expand Stand Your Ground
Mike Whitney
Worst Joke Ever?  U.S. Spy Chief Gives Saudi Prince Highest Award for “Fighting Terrorism” 
Mark Weisbrot
NAFTA has Harmed Mexico Much More Than a Wall Will Ever Do
Kim C. Domenico
There May Be Hope (If You can Find Your Hopelessness Before They Do)
David Macaray
Is This How the World Ends?
Colin Todhunter
Softening-up the UK Public for Genetic Modification
Binoy Kampmark
Bungling in Yemen: Trump and the Cult of the Action Hero
Judy Gumbo
Remembering Tom Hayden
Medea Benjamin
Ten Reasons Why Elliott Abrams Would Make a Dreadful Deputy Secretary of State
Matthew Hannah
The Trumpeting Rhinoceros
Linn Washington Jr.
Hypocrite Hits Wall: Philly’s Ethically Blind Prosecutor Withdraws from Re-Election Bid
Pauline Murphy
When the Olives Bled in Jarama Valley
Martin Billheimer
Sokolov’s Vulgar Shore: “Between Dog & Wolf”
Winslow Myers
Remembering Who We Are
February 13, 2017
Kenneth Surin
Passports and Visas: the Entire Rotten Show
Patrick Cockburn
Trump Will Ignite a War With Iran, Which Will be Great News for ISIS
James Bovard
Trump’s Fearmongering is a Tawdry Presidential Tradition
Gregory Elich
US-North Korean Relations in a Time of Change
Robert Fisk
Why Israel is in for a Rough Ride Under Trump
David Swanson
Chasing a Northern Confederate Out of the South
Julian Vigo
We’ve Been Here Before: America’s Disappeared and the Targeting of Muslim Immigrants
Jeremy Brecher
How Labor and Climate United Can Trump Trump
William Hawes
Something is Happening
Binoy Kampmark
Legal Stutters: Trump Falters in the Ninth Circuit
Lee R. Haven
What If Malcolm X Were Alive Today?
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU