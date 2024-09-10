Are You Ready for Some Private Equity Football?

The billionaires who run the world’s most phenomenally profitable sport have just decided to “share the wealth” — with the greediest of their fellow rich. By a 31-1 margin, the owners of the 32 pro football franchises that make up the NFL have just voted to crack open their money-making machine to the investment fund kingpins of private equity.

The NFL isn’t exactly welcoming in private equity with totally open arms. Only some NFL-pre-approved private equity firms will initially be able to buy up stakes in NFL franchises, and the NFL will allow no single private equity stake to amount to over 10 percent of a franchise’s total value.

The current NFL billionaire owners, in other words, will still be calling all the shots. These owners are essentially counting on their new private equity pals to make them even more powerful shot-callers.

How so? Right now, for instance, NFL owners have to bargain with elected officials over how lush the taxpayer subsidies they expect and extract will be. Welcoming private equity into the NFL will only strenghten the owners’ bargaining position. They’ll be able to leverage their new access to private equity cash to tighten their squeeze on local pols: Give us what we want or we’ll build our new stadium outside your jurisdiction.

The downside of letting private equity in? NFL owners don’t see one. After all, every other major pro sport — from baseball and basketball to hockey and soccer — is already sporting a private equity presence.

In Major League Baseball, that presence began after MLB took control over the baseball minor leagues in 2020, knocked a number of small cities out of the minor league system, and eliminated the prohibition against the ownership of multiple minor league teams. That made the minors a tempting target for a private equity greed grab.

Silver Lake Partners, the world’s 15th-largest private equity firm, has taken the lead on that grabbing. Silver Lake has been underwriting Diamond Baseball Holdings, an operation that has already bought up over a quarter of Major League Baseball’s 120 minor league franchises and has no plans to stop buying up franchises anytime soon.

The basic Diamond Baseball Holding’s gameplan with these franchises? Demand public subsidies that have so far cost local communities hundreds of millions of dollars. This foisting of costs onto taxpayers, notes Boondoggle analyst Pat Garofalo, comes “with the ever-present threat of moving teams out of communities that don’t comply.”