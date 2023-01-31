NEPA: Sunshine in Government

NEPA’s public participation process ensures that the American public gets an opportunity for its say. This is vital to the management of federal public lands, which are “owned” by the people. Many successful lawsuits challenging government projects are decided on the procedural requirements of NEPA and the Administrative Procedure Act rather than the substantive provisions of other laws such as the Endangered Species Act. Why? Because the Courts recognize that NEPA is part of the bedrock of our participatory democracy and if the agencies shortcut NEPA they are shortcutting democracy.