Plundering Wilderness for ‘Financial Certainty’

Intense gaslighting techniques are making it difficult for Montana’s commoners to discern what’s truth and what’s propaganda. The recent flurry of opinion pieces, political polling reports, and the promotion of the 50th anniversary celebration of the designation of the Scapegoat Wilderness in 1972 are representative elements of yet another elaborate anti-wilderness scam: The Lincoln Prosperity Proposal. Sorry, no prosperity for wildlife.

Montana’s history is littered with numerous examples of similar anti-wilderness political wreckage, posing as wilderness protection: Sen. Melcher’s failed statewide anti-wilderness bill (1988); The “Lolo-Kootanai Accord” (1990); Burns-Baucus “release” bill (1992); Rep. Pat Williams, “Round 16” (1993); and Baucus’s Rocky Mountain Front retirement fiasco (2013) just to highlight a few.

In 1850, French economist and author Frédéric Bastiat recorded profound observations about the law and moral codes of conduct that have proven true in this so-called modern era of “free-market environmentalism” and “sustainable development”: Sometimes the law defends plunder and participates in it. Sometimes the law places the whole apparatus of judges, police, prisons and gendarmes at the service of the plunderers, and treats the victim — when he defends himself — as a criminal. “The Law,” (1850).

I would add historical revisionism to Bastiat’s observations. Contemporary feudal lords (the plundering class) use revisionist history to mask the devious methods and ill intentions of their paid flunkeys and propagandists who execute their orders to evil perfection.