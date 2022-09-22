How Northern Ireland’s Unionists are Embarrassing Themselves Over King Charles’ Meeting with Sinn Féin

by

Trust Northern Ireland to inject a few drops of rancour into the royal obsequies, though this is scarcely a surprise in a place where murals of Queen Elizabeth II adorn gable ends in unionist districts and republicans have just become the largest political party.

At issue is the brief but warm encounter between Charles III and the Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O’Neill at Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in County Down. She offered her condolences and referred to the Queen as “leading by example in advancing peace and reconciliation and the building of a relationship with those of us who are Irish, and who share a different political allegiance and aspiration to herself and her government”.

The unionists were always going to object to anything which further legitimises Sinn Féin, since they frequently emphasise its past connection with the IRA, while claiming that those links are not as broken as Sinn Féin pretends. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will not have relished the King mentioning that Sinn Féin is the largest political party in Northern Ireland as it has been since the Northern Ireland Assembly election on 5 May. He reportedly questioned the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in private about his party’s negative stance on the Irish Protocol.

Given that the minutest details of the King’s progress are being broadcast – and there is a dearth of real news – this encounter between the new King and the only elected republican leader in the UK was bound to get plenty of coverage. The media traditionally over-interprets the significance of moves towards communal reconciliation in the mood music in Northern Ireland, playing down the fact that 80 per cent of the electorate, going by results of Assembly election, occupy entrenched political positions on each side of the Catholic/Protestant divide.

On this occasion Arlene Foster, former leader of the DUP, decided to write an article inThe Express, accusing the mainstream media of paying excessive attention to the meeting between the King and First Minister designate O’Neill and the Sinn Féin speaker of the Assembly, Alex Maskey, who spoke some words of Irish to the king.

Unionist leaders in Northern Ireland are not endowed with a strong sense of irony, so Foster wrote that “much has been said (far too much in my view) about the meeting between Sinn Féin members and the new king”. The fact that the story of the encounter was being “given legs” by her own comments had apparently not occurred to her.

Another unionist leader, Jim Allister, who heads the hardline Traditional Unionist Voice Party, speaking beside a war memorial in Ballymena, similarly criticised “the manner in which the BBC – particularly locally the Northern Ireland BBC – lost focus of that, and thought that it was more important to give elevation and promotion to Sinn Féin. I found it quite shocking.”

Unionists in Ulster believe in biting back whenever anything annoys them, but how right are they to be alarmed by incidents like this one? It is too easy to dismiss it as another example of the media conveying an exaggerated idea of the impact on Irish politics of royal words and actions, be they by Queen Elizabeth II in the past or Charles III in the future.

Yet royal words carry a little more weight today than might be imagined because of the changing context in which they are uttered. Since the Assembly election in May, Sinn Féin has been the largest party and this reflects the demographic balance between the Protestant and Catholic communities tipping towards the latter.

The skill with which O’Neill and Sinn Féin out-performed unionist leaders during the accession of a new monarch – a day which might have been an occasion to celebrate the union between Northern Ireland and Great Britain – will impress nationalist voters in Ireland north and south. This is important because Sinn Féin has been riding high in the polls in the Irish Republic and their political opponents often point to the party’s violent past in a bid to discredit it. The amicable meeting between a British monarch and Irish republicans tends to deflate this charge.

Another reason why signs of symbolic reconciliation like that at Hillsborough matter more today has do with changes in Britain rather than in Ireland. The Brexit vote in 2016 sent Britain and Ireland heading in different political directions, the former out of the European Union and the latter more closely integrated into it. For the first time, the 300 mile-long land border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic became an international issue as the only land border between the EU and UK. Almost everything that affects UK-Ireland relations affects UK-EU relations.

In an extraordinary example of political self-harm, the DUP backed Brexit in the belief that it would reinforce the partition of Ireland, only to find that it had precisely the opposite effect, fostering a new trade frontier running down the Irish Sea.

Liz Truss promoted a hard line on the Protocol during her campaign for the Tory leadership, threatening to modify it unilaterally. But in the last few days both Truss and the EU have backed away from a confrontation by agreeing to extend the temporary light-touch trade arrangements. Truss will also face pressure to leave the Protocol alone from President Joe Biden in the next few weeks.

Another development affecting the relationship between the British monarchy and the other nations of the UK is the way in which the Conservative Party has become an English nationalist party since 2016. No wonder that Charles III has given such priority to saying nice things to separatist leaders like Michelle O’Neill.