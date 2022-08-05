Economy Adds 528,000 Jobs as Unemployment Ticks Down to 3.5 Percent

by

The economy added 528,000 jobs in July. In addition, the gains for the prior two months were revised up by a total of 28,000, bringing the average over the last three months to 437,000. The number of jobs in the economy is now above its pre-pandemic level. It is likely to be revised still higher in the preliminary benchmark revisions that will be reported later this month.

In addition, the household survey showed the unemployment rate falling to 3.5 percent, tying a 50-year low. The survey showed a gain in employment of 179,000 after showing declines the prior three months. The U-6 measure of labor market slack remained at its all-time low of 6.7 percent, as the fall in unemployment offset a modest increase in the number of people involuntarily working part-time.

Wage Growth Accelerates to 5.0 Percent Annual Rate

The pace of growth in the average hourly wage had been slowing, but there was a big jump reported in July. The average hourly wage grew at a 5.0 percent annual rate comparing the last three months with the prior three months. This is still below the 6.1 percent annual rate seen at the end of 2021, but considerably faster than a pace consistent with the Fed’s 2.0 percent inflation target.

The fastest wage growth was in the lowest paying sector. Wages for hotel and restaurant workers rose at a 9.4 percent annual rate when comparing the last three months with the prior three. It seems that, contrary to most reporting, inflation has not been hitting those at the bottom hardest.