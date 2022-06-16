Home
Media of the Day
June 16, 2022
Denver in Decay
by
CounterPunch Editors
June 16, 2022
James Bovard
Supreme Court Tortures the Constitution Again
Daniel Warner
MBS and Putin: Why Talk to One and Not the Other?
Nina Burleigh
My Pandemic in Three Acts
Victor Grossman
Berlin Munich Kyiv
Ray Acheson
Unthinkable Rhetoric: Nuclear Weapons and the Ukraine War
Sonali Kolhatkar
If Poverty is a Moral Issue, Then the U.S. is Bankrupt
Michael Welton
The Critical Theory of Pope Francis II: The Gospel of Creation (Laudato Si)
Jonah Raskin
Cautionary Tale From an Irish Republican
Robert Goldman
‘Show’ Trial of Foreign Fighters in Donetsk Breaks with International Law and Could Itself be a War Crime
Cole Harrison
Progressive Democrats Don Helmets, Embrace US-Russia Proxy War
Kate Hudson
Why Peace and Disarmament are at the Heart of Nonalignment
Wim Laven
Can We Finally Start Dealing With Gun Violence?
Paul Gilk
Diving Down to Earth
June 15, 2022
Kenneth Surin
The Great British Privatization Heist, Some Notes
Paul Street
Merrick Garland’s “Existential” Choice
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Crypto-Carnage Hits Every Asset Class Tied to Crypto
Binoy Kampmark
Weapons of Faith: The Arming of American Schools
L. Ali Khan
An Argument for Deheroizing Democracies
George Ochenski
Trump’s Coup: the Inside Story
Mike Garrity
Tracy’s Travesty: New Boss Same as the Old Boss at Bureau of Land Management
Howard Lisnoff
The March For Our Lives Rally
Kirsten Grorud-Colvert
Nations are Pledging to Create Ocean Preserves: How Do Those Promises Add Up?
Ernesto Castañeda
Immigrants are Only 3.5% of People Worldwide and Their Negative Impact is Often Exaggerated, in the U.S. and Globally
Marc Levy
Day By Day
Mike Bader
Bait-and-Switch in the Bitterroot
Shea Leibow
Setting the Precedent for a Peace Industrial Policy
Jacob G. Hornberger
What If the US Had Invaded Ukraine
Jimmy Centeno
Bronzeville: Modernity, Race and the Search to Belong
CounterPunch News Service
Lawsuit Challenges Biden-Approved Oil Drilling Permits
June 14, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
Why Does the US Have Better Intelligence on Russia’s Military Situation Than Ukraine’s?
Ramzy Baroud
The End of Laissez-Faire: Russia’s Attempt at Reshaping the World Economy
Robert Hunziker
The Overshoot Dilemma
Ralph Nader
Time for a Taxpayer Revolt Against Rich Corporate Welfarists
John Kendall Hawkins
The Mixed-up, Muddled-up, Shook-up World
Binoy Kampmark
Fighting the First UK-Rwandan Refugee Flight
Christopher Brauchli
Of Prayer and Pardons
Dean Baker
How Do We Get a Wage-Price Spiral When Wage Growth Is Slowing?
Richard C. Gross
Evil, American Style
Ron Jacobs
The Demons of War Hunker Down in Ukraine
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Life of the Mind – and Survival
Deborah James
Why It Matters What’s Going on Right Now at the WTO
Thomas Knapp
January 6th Hearing: Don’t Let Motives Obscure Facts
Thomas Stephens
Water Infrastructure in Detroit
June 13, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
Turkey’s Assault on Syrian Kurds: a Secondary Crises of the Ukraine War?
Winslow Wheeler
The Junior President from the State of Delaware