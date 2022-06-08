Home
June 8, 2022
How the US Poisoned Navajo Nation
by
CounterPunch Editors
June 08, 2022
Kenneth Surin
Queen’s Jubilee Flummery, Boris Johnson’s Desperate Rebranding
Howard Lisnoff
The Death of a Delivery Person
Cal Winslow
Trench Warfare in California Hospitals: Kaiser Clinicians Prepare to Strike
Eric Draitser
The Tide Is Turning Against Ukraine
George Ochenski
Gouged at the Pump Again
Thomas Klikauer
Scapegoating as Propaganda
Harvey Sherback
The Dangers of Diablo Canyon: Why the Nuclear Plant Built on a Faultline Should Close as Planned
Kalena Thomhave
Whither the Wealth Squad
Sonali Kolhatkar
Our Country is Trading Children’s Lives for Guns
Ashwini Tambe
There are Historical and Psychological Reasons Why the Legal Age for Purchasing Assault Weapons Doesn’t Make Sense
Arshad Mahmud
Is America’s collapse imminent?
John Kendall Hawkins
The French Revolution as Dinner Theater
Raouf Halaby
The Attack on the USS Liberty, 55 Years Later
June 07, 2022
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The DDT Octopus
Sam Pizzigati
Two Nations Joined at the Hip by English … and Inequity
Paul Street
American “Democracy” as a Dead Parrot: Constitutions, Killing Floors, an Unhatched Egg, and Forced Motherhood
Peter Crowley
The Solidarity Vacuum for the Non-White Oppressed
Binoy Kampmark
Platinum Jubilees and Republican Questions
Dean Baker
Janet Yellen Admits She Didn’t See Later Rounds of Covid and the War in Ukraine
Manuel Perez-Rocha
Latin American Leaders Gathering in Los Angeles Should Stand Up for People, Not Corporate Profits
Chris Townsend
Two Vital New Books on the Labor Movement
Andrew Moss
Chaos or Community
Thomas Knapp
Electric Cars: Great Idea, But Not a Panacea
Nick Licata
Democrats Need the Independent Voters to Keep the Senate
Henry L. Chambers Jr.
Supreme Court Allows States to use Unlawfully Gerrymandered Congressional Maps in the 2022 Midterm Elections
Mihaela Papa
50 Years of UN Environmental Diplomacy
June 06, 2022
Melvin Goodman
American Exceptionalism: Our Gun Culture at Home and Abroad
Tom Engelhardt
Blowback for the Twenty-First Century: Remembering Chalmers Johnson
Ron Jacobs
Heading Towards the Setting Sun
Eric Draitser
Russia’s Political Debt Default
Binoy Kampmark
The Australian Labor Party and Julian Assange
Michael Welton
Excluded, Encircled and Threatened: Stephen Cohen Puts the US Under the Spotlight For Its Treatment of Russia In The 1990s
Laura Carlsen
At Midpoint in AMLO’s Administration, Mexico Urgently Needs a Dignified and Sovereign Migration Policy
Robert Koehler
Sexual Assault and the American Way
Anietie Ewang
Why is the US Selling Weapons to Nigeria After It Bombed Civilians?
Dean Baker
Strong Job Growth in May, Wage Pressure Eases
Ralph Nader
A Public Request for Nick Hanauer to Swing into Action
L. Ali Khan
The Law of Friendship
Urariano Mota
Journey to Cuba Through the Eyes of a Friend
Palestine Action
Two Palestine Action Activists Remain Political Prisoners
Weekend Edition
June 03, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Stephen F. Eisenman
Guernica and Bucha
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Tears of Rage, Tears of Grief
John K. White
Petroleum Wars in the Age of Climate Disaster: a Bridge Fuel Too Far
Steven Higgs
Mass Shooters in the Toxic Age
Eve Ottenberg
How the Genocide Rolls