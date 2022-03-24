End the Union-Busting and Obey the Law: a Letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz

As you prepare to head back into your former role as Starbucks CEO, I am writing to you with a simple request. Please respect the Constitution of the United States and do not illegally hamper the efforts of your employees to unionize. Like all workers in America, Starbucks employees have the right to form a union and collectively bargain for decent wages and benefits, safe working conditions and reliable schedules.

As you know, since Starbucks workers in Buffalo voted to form a union at two coffee shops in December, the movement to unionize Starbucks is spreading like wildfire. To date, workers have successfully voted to form unions at six Starbucks locations.

Further, employees in more than 140 other Starbucks shops in 27 states have filed petitions with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to hold union elections which will take place in the coming weeks and months.

Instead of obeying the law, I am deeply concerned that Starbucks has engaged in a massive union busting campaign led by outgoing CEO Kevin Johnson. Workers have been fired for “the crime” of being pro-union. Pro-union employees have had their hours sharply reduced. Work schedules have repeatedly changed. Executives at Starbucks have intimidated and coerced workers into attending captive anti-union meetings. Starbucks has temporarily closed some pro-union shops and threatened to close others and has hired at least 30 lawyers from Littler Mendelson, a notorious anti- union law firm.

The NLRB has found that Starbucks unlawfully retaliated against two Starbucks workers in Philadelphia after attempting to unionize. Just this month, the NLRB issued a complaint against Starbucks for illegal surveillance and threats against union supporters in Phoenix, Arizona. Seven Starbucks workers in Memphis, Tennessee were fired in retaliation for organizing.