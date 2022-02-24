February 24, 2022

Why a Biden-Putin Summit is Unlikely to De-Escalate Threats of War in Ukraine

by Patrick Cockburn

President Biden and President Putin are edging gingerly towards a summit, but even if it takes place, it is unlikely to do much to de-escalate the threat of war.

This is because the well-publicised prospect of an all-out military conflict – as opposed to a real shooting war actually breaking out – has advantages for both Russia and the United States.

A credible threat to invade Ukraine is Vladimir Putin’s most powerful political lever, aside from his arsenal of nuclear weapons. Western leaders trooped to Moscow as the Ukraine confrontation escalated over the last month in a way not seen since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. A possible Putin-Biden summit is only the latest tribute to Russia’s partly-restored superpower status.

Patrick Cockburn is the author of War in the Age of Trump (Verso).