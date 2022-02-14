February 14, 2022

Ukraine the Powderkeg Story: Always Smoking, Never Quite Exploding

by Patrick Cockburn

Photograph Source: Chad K – CC BY 2.0

The crisis in Ukraine is becoming what I have always thought of as “a powder keg story.” This has long been my private shorthand for a calamitous event, usually a war or a revolution, which governments and news outlets bill as imminent and probably inevitable, while the reporters on the ground discover that nothing much is actually happening.

The powder keg analogy is so useful because a journalist can write about the explosive ingredients in a situation without saying if they are going to detonate tomorrow, in a decade, or perhaps never.

No deception on the part of the reporter is involved, though news consumers back home may miss the point that they are reading, viewing or listening to dramatic things that could happen, but have not yet done so and may not, in point of fact, ever occur.

Patrick Cockburn is the author of War in the Age of Trump (Verso).