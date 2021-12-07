December 7, 2021

The West Helped Create the Conditions That Force Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians to Cross the Channel

by Patrick Cockburn

Photograph Source: NASA – Public Domain

This is a Government, more than any in British history, that thinks in terms of slogans and headlines. The silliness and impracticality of its proposals to stop desperate people crossing the Channel in overcrowded dinghies is the latest proof of this.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel owe their political careers to exploiting xenophobia, so their failure to cope with a complex problem like the Channel crossings, requiring international cooperation, is not unexpected.

Even by the dismal standards of the past few years, Johnson’s and Patel’s flight from reality would be comical – if the outcome was not so tragic.

Patrick Cockburn is the author of War in the Age of Trump (Verso).