by

Terry McAuliffe is a modern-day George McClellan, a patronizing elite who was ideologically in synch with the opposition he was supposed to be fighting. Like McClellan, McAuliffe’s real ambition was to become president not “win Virginia.” It’s no wonder he got his ass kicked. But, after losing Virginia, the Democrats are already scripting their own Lost Cause Myths, in which people like McAuliffe will emerge as the heroes betrayed by their progressive flanks….