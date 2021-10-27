A Mini Manifesto of the World Writer

by

A hundred years ago, Communist Parties were founded all over the world, including Italy. On November 9, 1921, also the Fascist Party was founded in Italy. Filippo Marinetti, the poet who wrote the Futurist manifesto in 1909, co-authored the 1919 Fascist manifesto.

Manifestoes, as a genre and a form of communication to spell out party ideologies, existed long before 1921. But it is perhaps over the decades of the twentieth century that we see a growing production of manifestoes in the artistic community. We have Tristan Tzara’s Dadaist Manifesto (1918), the manifestoes of the Guerrilla Girls (1985-1990), Le Corbusier’s Three reminders to architects (1931), Marina Abramović’s An artist’s life manifesto (1997) and many more.

While manifestoes differ in length and style, a manifesto feels like a manifesto when it is written in the staccato style, single sentences capable of declaring desires, intentions and visionary needs.

Today, a poet or philosopher may not write the manifesto of a political party. But just what might a writer’s manifesto look like in our contemporary times in which books seem to multiply, like plastic containers, and too many people seem to call themselves writers? Is less still more? How are writers speaking truth to power, and are they even doing so? What is the role of writing in the digital age when going viral and becoming an influencer seem to be the end goal of writing and writers? How can writers around the world show they have shared concerns and goals if not through a manifesto?

Here is a meagre attempt at writing a writer’s manifesto. It is a work in progress. Progress after all, is always in progress.