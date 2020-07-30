FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 30, 2020

A Lethal Hypocrisy

by

Late last week Donald Trump and the Republican Party he leads pulled the plug on their national convention in Jacksonville, Florida. It was supposed to be an extravaganza of praise and adoration for the president, papering over the harsh reality that he has failed the nation in the face of mounting calamities. Yet, while cancelling their convention because the coronavirus pandemic is raging out of control, they’re demanding that schools reopen full time and are willing to expose the nation’s children to the risk of nearly certain disease and death they are unwilling to take. Republicans, hypocrisy, lethal hypocrisy, is thy name.

If the definition of insanity is “doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result,” then the president and his Republican Party now qualify as totally and completely insane. This is not fiction, nor an insult, but fact. We are now living with the results of Trump’s and the Republicans’ demands to “reopen the economy” to bolster the president’s historically unlikely chances of re-election before the pandemic was under control — and now they want to do the same thing to our children.

Here are the hard numbers: Over 4 million Americans confirmed as infected by COVID-19 with medical experts saying the number could be 10 times higher. More than 144,000 of our fellow men, women, and children are dead — and again, that’s those that have been confirmed while the real number is likely much higher.

Those states that took the president’s bad advice to reopen quickly are now the states confronting overwhelming infection and death rates. Yet, even as Florida issues mandatory masking, this incredibly foolish president refuses to issue a national mandate and only recently admitted that the medical advice to wear a mask was a “good idea.” But he still believes it’s a personal choice and we’re “protecting personal freedom” by allowing clueless individuals to wander among the populace without taking sensible precautions.

Now, the nation’s top infectious disease experts are saying we are basically back where we started and must look at fully locking down the population again to stop the currently uncontrolled spread of coronavirus.

In the face of these facts, which cannot be swept under Trump’s political rug, the president and the Republicans are demanding that schools reopen and we expose our children — the nation’s future — to needless and senseless infection and death. Add to the incredible threat to our children that their teachers, school staff, parents and grandparents would face the same medically unjustified, politically-motivated risk. As punishment the blathering bloviator masquerading as a leader says he’ll cut off federal aid to schools that don’t fully reopen.

Anyone who has raised a school-aged child with a developing immune system knows what happens without fail. They go to school, mingle with their classmates and have fun with other kids, and bring home whatever latest cough or cold is circulating through the school. There is, simply put, no way around this and no way to deny its existence.

Perhaps Trump was too busy declaring bankruptcy six times to personally experience raising school-aged children. Or perhaps this most self-centered of individuals simply puts his own political ambition ahead of our children’s, their families’ and teachers’ safety. Whatever his reasons, they are woefully deficient.

That the Republican Party continues to support Trump’s lethal demands is equally abhorrent and intolerable. Republicans, it’s time to abandon Trump’s delusional demands, acknowledge the grim fact that the pandemic is about to become a leading national cause of death, and face the outrageous hypocrisy of saving yourselves while sacrificing our children.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski is a columnist for the Missoulian, where this essay originally appeared.

New from
CounterPunch

July 30, 2020
George Ochenski
A Lethal Hypocrisy
Dean Baker
Moderna Shows All Those Lazy Unemployed Workers How to Really Rip Off the Government
Mark Friedman
Wilmington Protest Meeting Demands Federal Troops Out of Portland, US Troops Out of Cuba
John Kendall Hawkins
Moore’s Law of Entropy: Greens, Greenbacks, and Green Energy
Tony McKenna
The Tory 1000
July 29, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump’s War on the Environment and Its Inhabitants
Vijay Prashad – Alejandro Bejarano
‘We Will Coup Whoever We Want’: Elon Musk and the Overthrow of Democracy in Bolivia
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Russia Report on the “Londongrad Laundromat”
Joseph Natoli
Law & Order vs. Anarchy, Personal Freedom vs. Medical Science
Susan Babbitt
Cuba’s Nobel Nomination and Baldwin’s Call to “Begin Again”
Nick Pemberton
Black Lives Matter and the Nuclear Family
Thomas Knapp
“Anarchist” is not an Insult
Ramzy Baroud
‘Feeding a Bedouin’: Roy Oz and Israel’s Outrageous Racism 
Jyoti Shinoli
Laborers’ Lives: Migrating Feet, Settled Grief
Michael Welton
Sources of Hope in Habermas
Binoy Kampmark
Mephistopheles of Wall Street: Goldman Sachs, 1MDB and the Malaysian Settlement
William Astore
Killing Democracy in America
Marshall Sahlins
No Moaning for the Barr
CounterPunch News Service
Coalition to New Mexico Oil Regulators: Put People, Health First
July 28, 2020
Brian Trautman
Portland’s ‘Wall of Moms’: A Nonviolent Resistance Campaign with Historical Precedent
Byrd McDaniel – Paul M. Renfro
Disability is Shaping the 2020 Presidential Race—But Not in the Way That It Should
Richard D. Wolff
Many Terms That Are Frequently Used to Describe Capitalism Simply Don’t Hold Up Under Scrutiny
John Feffer
Feds Attack! Trump’s Paramilitaries Invade American Cities
Marshall Auerback
Even If Biden Wins in a Blowout, the Economy Still Isn’t Coming Back
Vincent Emanuele
Winning Requires Vision, Strategy, and Numbers
Jeff Cohen
Democratic Leaders Have Blocked Real Healthcare Reform for Decades. Time to Give ‘Em Hell.
Sonali Kolhatkar
Trump is Daring Us to Stop Him
Jeff Mackler
Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, the U.S. War Machine Presses On
Nick Licata
Biden Surges in the Polls But Trump Doubles Down on the Economy to Stop Him
Binoy Kampmark
Revisions on China: Abandoning the Nixon Legacy
Cesar Chelala
Donald Trump and the Use of Psychology
Peter Bohmer
Raise the Social Cost: an Important Strategic Concept
Gary Olson
The Bonus Army Protest
William Hughes
Two Rebels Against the Establishment: Oliver Stone and Edward Snowden
Mamata Pared
“What Should My Family Do?” Out of Work, Food and Money in Maharashtra
John Stanton
The United States Faces Irreparable Damage in a Cold or Hot Conventional War with China and its Allies
Elliot Sperber
Democritus/Democracy 
July 27, 2020
Richard C. Gross
A City Too Far
Patrick Cockburn
The Media Manipulator: Why Trump’s Distractions May Not Save Him This Time
Paul Street
Lawless State: Go Ask Donald, Joe, and Barack
Nick Pemberton
Police Are The Real Cancel Culture
Ralph Nader
Fed Guarantees Unproductive Debt and Perilous Speculation
Coco Das
Three Questions for the “Resistance”
Mike Hastie
The Heart of Darkness in Portland
Sophia Paslaski
SCOTUS’ Birth Control Decision Favors Medicare for All
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail