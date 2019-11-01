  • Monthly
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $other
  • use PayPal

LAST CALL FOR DONATIONS!

We are inching along, but not as quickly as we (or you) would like. If you have already donated, thank you so much. If you haven’t had a chance, consider skipping the coffee this week and drop CounterPunch $5 or more. We provide our content for free, but it costs us a lot to do so. Every dollar counts.
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
November 1, 2019

Life Without Parole Sentences Rob Taxpayers and Pervert Justice

by

Hundreds from across Pennsylvania rallied inside the Rotunda of the Capitol here recently to offer a solution for resolving an enormously expensive problem in state law that plagues the state’s prison system

That expensive problem arises from Pennsylvania’s Life Without Parole (LWOP) sentences that keep inmates in prison until they die.

Every year Pennsylvania’s prison system spends “roughly $460 million” to incarcerate LWOP inmates, stated a report released last year by the Abolitionist Law Center.

Pennsylvania’s LWOP population of nearly 5,460 is the second largest in America. That population ranges from five prisoners under the age of 20 to 706 over the age of 65, according to the latest statistics available from the state’s Department of Correction.

The solution to the high costs (tangible and intangible) associated with LWOP supported by the participants in the Capitol Rotunda rally is passage of legislation pending in both the state House and Senate.

That legislation would permit LWOP prisoners to seek release from prison through review by the state’s Parole Board – a process currently barred by state law.

Supporters of that legislation, including the Coalition to Abolish Death By Incarceration that staged the rally, are quick to note that they do not seek automatic/mass release of LWOP prisoners, only a mechanism to permit LWOP prisoners the opportunity convince the Parole Board that they merit release.

Supporters want a ‘second chance’ for LWOP prisoners.

Pennsylvania state legislators supporting changes regarding LWOP attended the rally. Those legislators included House members and Senators, Democrats and Republicans.

State Senator Sharif Street of Philadelphia, a leader in legislative efforts to change LWOP and initiate other criminal justice system reforms, addressed the often-overlooked financial costs associated with life-time imprisonment.

For example, the annual costs for inmates over 55 is twice and sometimes three times higher than the $42,000-per-year cost for non-elderly inmates. State prison system officials acknowledge the monthly expenditure of $3.2 million on medications needed for elderly inmates.

“We’d do better putting that money into schools and lower taxes for people who are struggling financially,” Senator Street said. “Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system is bad!”

The cost of lifetime incarceration for a person sentenced to LWOP at age 25 was estimated at $3.6-million in that Abolitionist Law Center study.

Nearly 75 percent of Pennsylvania’s LWOP prisoners are black and Latino. And half of Pennsylvania’s LWOP prisoners come from just one of the state’s 67 counties: Philadelphia. And half of Pennsylvania’s LWOP prisoners come from just one of the state’s 67 counties: Philadelphia.

Another legislator who spoke, State Representative Movita Johnson-Harrell of Philadelphia, who once worked in the victim’s services division of Philly’s DA’s Office, recounted her father’s murder, the false arrest of her stepfather for a murder and the slaying of her 18-year-old son in a mistaken identity shooting.

“I was able to forgive the two boys who killed my son,” Rep. Johnson-Harrell said noting the impact of poverty and despair on fatal violence. “If we create certain circumstances, we create a certain outcome.”

Supporters of LWOP emphasize its necessity for providing ‘justice’ to the families of murder victims.

However, the presence of Rep. Johnson-Harrell and others at the rally who’ve lost loved ones to murder challenge the contention advanced by LWOP supporters that all family members of murder victims support LWOP and other harsh punishments.

Some Coalition members have experienced the dual trauma of losing a family member to murder and losing another family member to a LWOP sentence. Rally emcee, Lorraine Haw of Philadelphia, lost a brother to gun violence and her son is serving a LWOP sentence.

“I’m a ‘dual victim.’ People say we don’t exist,” Haw declared during the rally. “We need to teach love and forgiveness. Let us heal together.”

Crystal Lopez of Philadelphia attended the rally to support relief for her husband Rick who is in the 23rd-year of a LWOP sentence.

“It’s inhumane,” Lopez said criticizing LWOP sentencing. “People change. People deserve a second chance.”

Another LWOP statistic frequently overlooked is that nearly one-quarter of Pennsylvania’s LWOP prisoners did not kill anyone. This category of inmates were sentenced for their involvement in a crime where an accomplice killed someone.

A few speakers at the Coalition’s rally were former juvenile lifers, persons sentenced to LWOP for crimes committed before their 18th birthday. Pennsylvania once led the nation in imprisoning nearly 500 juvenile lifers until a U.S. Supreme Court ruling a few years ago that deemed the practice unconstitutional.

One of those former juvenile lifers, Kempis ‘Ghani’ Songster, spent 30-years in prison before his release and now works on prison reform and doing “all he can” to steer youth away from crime.

Songster said, “If mass incarceration stopped violence, America would be the safest place on earth.”

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Linn Washington Jr.

Linn Washington, Jr. is a founder of This Can’t Be Happening and a contributor to Hopeless: Barack Obama and the Politics of Illusion, (AK Press). He lives in Philadelphia.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
November 01, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Andrew Levine
First Lose All the Moderates
Louis Proyect
The Political Economy of Homelessness
Jeffrey St. Clair
A Day in My Life at CounterPunch
Patrick Cockburn
Why Killing “High-Valued Targets” Like Baghdadi Won’t Destroy ISIS
Manuel García, Jr.
Life in the Ashes of Lotusland Dreams: the Kinkade Fire and the Future of California
M. Palani Kumar
In Rough Seas: the Seaweed Harvesters of Tamil Nadu
T.J. Coles
UK General Election and the Chance to Get a Corbyn Government
Paul Street
The Capitalist War on the Last American Commons
Dave Lindorff
Democrats Make a Huge Mistake If They Just Focus Impeachment on the Ukraine Scandal
Barrett Brown
On Putin and Press Failures
Lawrence Davidson
Hillary Clinton’s Hunt for “Russian Assets”
Kathleen Wallace
The Democratic Office Boy Machine
Gloria Oladipo
Don’t Call the Police, Call Your Neighbors!
Marshall Auerback
Not-So-‘Super’ Mario: the Departure of ECB President Mario Draghi
Robert Fisk
Baghdadi May be Dead, But Trump has Brought ISIS Back to Life
Linn Washington Jr.
Life Without Parole Sentences Rob Taxpayers and Pervert Justice
Dave Lindorff
Democrats Make a Huge Mistake If They Just Focus Impeachment on the Ukraine Scandal
Yves Engler
Haitian Revolt Targeting Canada
Norman Solomon
Adam Schiff is No Friend of Progressives
Harry Blain
How the Courts are Chipping Away at the Legal Basis for the War on Terror
Ron Jacobs
The Blues Had a White Baby and His Name was Michael Bloomfield
Michael Welton
Two Theories of Democracy
John O'Kane
A Lottery of Equality Dispenses Dystopia
David Macaray
This Man Is Not Leaving Office
RS Ahthion
Call Of Duty Game Blames Russia For A US War Crime
Shahid Mahmood
Painting over Greta
Jill Richardson
We Need Publicly-Owned Utilities
Philip Doe
Three Fracking Stooges Take Up Residence at the Governor’s Mansion in Colorado
Martin Billheimer
In Memoriam X 7: The Late, Late al Baghdadi
Binoy Kampmark
Boris Johnson Against Parliament
Jesse Jackson
Trump Isn’t the Only One Who Doesn’t Understand Lynching
Eve Ottenberg
The Crime of Progress, the Crime of Caste
Adolf Alzuphar
Los Angeles is not a democracy
Ramzy Baroud
Agrochemical Apocalypse: Interview with Environmental Campaigner Dr Rosemary Mason
Jim Hightower
Trump to Small Farmers: Get Lost
Graham Peebles
Hollow Promises of a Better Life: Modern Day Slavery
John Kendall Hawkins
Consciousness: Just Two Guys Talking
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Arrest of Max Blumenthal
M. G. Piety
On “Going Low”
Laurence H. Shoup
The Contradictory Ms. Warren
Robert J. Burrowes
Our Vanishing World: Insects
Charles R. Larson
Review: William Feaver’s “The Lives of Lucian Freud, the Restless Years 1922-1968”
October 31, 2019
Jeffrey Sommers
53206: The Poverty of Politics
Patrick Cockburn
Baghdadi Had No Real Answer for the Crumbling of His Caliphate
Nick Pemberton
Bernie, Liz, and Rosa
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail