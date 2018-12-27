Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 27, 2018

 A Safe Alternative to Female Circumcision

by

Female circumcision, also called female genital mutilation (FGM) is widely practiced in 29 countries in Africa and the Middle East. More than 125 million women have been subjected to different forms of genital mutilation across Africa and in areas of western and southern Asia, and 2 million women undergo the procedure annually. According to UNICEF, 91 percent of women age 15–49 undergo female circumcision in Egypt, where a young woman died recently following this procedure.

It is also carried out in Australia, Canada, England, France, and the United States among immigrants from countries where it is performed as a ritual. Female genital mutilation is internationally recognized as a violation of the human rights of girls and women. FGM has no health benefits to women. On the contrary, by removing normal, healthy genital tissue the procedure interferes with the body’s natural functions. An alternative rite to replace this practice offers hope to change this situation.

A safe alternative to traditional female genital mutilation has been used for many years in some African countries. If more extensively used, it can contribute to putting an end to a practice that has caused considerable harm and suffering to millions of women worldwide.

This alternative rite was initiated in the Tharaka District in Kenya in 1996, and grew out of the collaboration between a women’s Kenyan group, called “Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organization” (MYWO) and the Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH), a nonprofit, international organization whose aim is to improve the health of women and children in developing countries.

The alternative rite initially practiced in Kenya is known as “ntanira na mugambo” or “circumcision through words.” Young women go through a weeklong program of counseling, training, and education, capped by a day designated as the “coming of age day,” when members of the community join for a celebration with music, dances, and feasting.

The rite consists of a week of seclusion. In it, the adolescents are taught basic concepts of anatomy and physiology, sexual and reproductive health and hygiene, and are counseled on gender issues, respect for adults, how to improve their self-esteem, and how to deal with peer pressure.

The program recognizes the girls’ need for recognition, so they receive a certificate, presents, are granted special wishes, and become the center of attention in the community during the final day of celebration. The mothers, many of whom act as peer educators, are then able to convert the fathers and the rest of the family.

A similar ritual, in which the girl is declared a woman without maiming her for life, is carried out in Uganda among the Sabiny tribe of farmers. What makes the Uganda case particularly interesting is that the clan elders, who formed the Elders Association in 1992, decided to outlaw FGM and promoted the new rite to replace it. Because of their work they received the 1998 United Nations Population Award.

This new rite has hopes of success because it offers an attractive alternative rather than a blunt prohibition to a long-established cultural practice. It could thus become one of the most significant measures toward improving women’s health and quality of life on a large scale.

This alternative rite is similar to ceremonies practiced in other religions. In the Jewish faith, after years of training in religious principles, history and family matters, 12-year-old girls go through a ceremony (bat mitzvah) that signals their passage to womanhood. It also indicates that from then on they become full-fledged members of the Jewish community with all the responsibilities that come with it.

Among Hindu and Buddhist women living in regions of Nepal and in Southern India, girls are kept in the dark for 12 days immediately following menarche, during which they are not allowed to see a man’s face or to take a bath. Afterward, they bathe and there is a ceremony with feasting and presents indicating their entrance into womanhood.

In many societies, FGM is considered a cultural tradition, which has been used as an argument to continue its practice. In other societies, the prevalent view is that it is recommended in religious texts. There is no evidence, however, to support this last assertion.

FGM can provoke serious psychological and bodily harm to women who undergo the procedure. Research on this issue has shown that if communities decide to abandon FGM, the practice can be eliminated very rapidly. The use of this alternative and safer procedure can protect women from unnecessary harm and help them lead healthier, and more active and fulfilling lives.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Cesar Chelala

Dr. Cesar Chelala is a co-winner of the 1979 Overseas Press Club of America award for the article “Missing or Disappeared in Argentina: The Desperate Search for Thousands of Abducted Victims.”

New from
CounterPunch

December 27, 2018
Cesar Chelala
 A Safe Alternative to Female Circumcision
Monika Zgustova
The Consequences of the Prague Spring
George Wuerthner
Crooked River Water: Public Right vs. Private Profits
December 26, 2018
Arshad Khan
Could India Have Remained an Undivided Country?
Howard Lisnoff
The Big-Box Store Confrontation: Issues of War and Peace Among the Jeans
Wouter Hoenderdaal
Bolsonaro’s Brazil: Chicago Boy-style Neoliberalism
Dean Baker
Tom Friedman: Columnist Without a Clue
Nyla Ali Khan
The Revival of Democratization is Not a Natural Corollary, But Requires Deliberate Efforts
Chelli Stanley
Jared Kushner’s Loyalty to the Patriarchy
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
We Can End the US War on Syria
Colin Todhunter
The GMO Issue Reaches Boiling Point in India: Interview with Aruna Rodrigues
Yves Engler
The Raptors and Paul Kagame
December 25, 2018
Henry Giroux – Mitja Sardoč
The Language of Neoliberal Education
Carolyn Coe
Where Can the Anger Go?
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Bring the Troops Home, But Also Stop the Bombing
Binoy Kampmark
The Misuses of History: The Christmas 1914 Truce
Patrick Bobilin
The Case Against Political Ambition
Paul Edwards
Let Nothing You Dismay
Steve Klinger
The Meaner Trump Gets…
George Ochenski
A Merry Montana Christmas
Stephen Martin
Understanding ‘Brexit’ as Portmanteau
Thomas Tucker
Thrown Through the Windshield
December 24, 2018
Michael D. Yates
Exploitation and Expropriation, or Why Capitalism Must be Attacked with Equal Force on Every Front
Conn Hallinan
Lessons for the Left From the Spanish Elections
George Wuerthner
In Praise of Dead Trees
Nick Pemberton
Alexandria The Millennial
Lawrence Davidson
Zionism and Anti-Semitism: Argument / Counter-Argument
Mark Weisbrot
“Fort Trump” in Poland is a Another Dumb and Dangerous Idea
Binoy Kampmark
Orbán’s Latest Dance
LH Sartori
Imperial Interventions, Withdrawal from Syria and Self-Determination
Steven Colatrella
Capitalism in the United States and in Europe
Elizabeth Keyes
‘It Must Have Been the Wind …’
Arn Menconi
Yemen and the War Powers Act
Raouf Halaby
The Pernicious Walls in Bethlehem, Palestine, and Around the World
Kary Love
A Christmas Miracle? USA Stopping a War?
Wim Laven
Should We Rethink Presidential Powers?
Weekend Edition
December 21, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Two Populisms, Not One
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Real Resistance: 20 Grassroots Groups That Are Fighting the Good Fight
Rob Urie
Ecocide as Creative Destruction
Jeffrey Sommers – Peter Balazs
Viktor Orban and Scott Walker: “Reconsider It!”
Julia Kassem
The Administration isn’t Ending the Wars in the Middle East — It’s Shifting Strategy
Terry Gibbs
Dumb Ways to Die: Welcome to Our Mass Suicide
Pete Dolack
World’s Governments Indulge in Symbolism, Not Action, at COP24
Louisa Willcox
Bear Dreaming: Of Wonder in Winter
Ramzy Baroud
Is There a Plot to Depopulate Palestinian Refugee Camps in Lebanon?
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail