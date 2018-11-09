Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 9, 2018

The Fate of Yemen’s Baha’is

by

It is common these days to read headlines such as “At least 19 killed, 10 injured in Saudi-led coalition air raid in Yemen” (Sputnik, October 24, 2018). We are reminded often how many Yemenis have died and are starving. But it is not common to learn that the Houthis, the Islamic extremist group who are fighting the Saudis, are persecuting the minority of Baha’is currently living and working in Yemen. In fact, the Left seldom turns its eyes to the on-going persecution of Baha’is in Iran and other places in the Islamic world. How often do you hear, for instance, that Baha’is are not even permitted to attend post-secondary institutions in Iran?

The Houthi regime believes that Baha’is are fighting a “Satanic war” against Muslim Yemenis. In the last five years, in particular, spiteful rhetoric has intensified. This enflamed language has reminded Baha’is of the horrible fate many faced in the aftermath of the 1979 Iranian theocratic revolution. Since December 3, 2013 Hamed bin Haydara, a Baha’i leader, has been imprisoned, indicted for apostasy and accused of “being a destroyer of Islam.”

The National Security Office raided his home and seized laptops and documents. Reports indicate that he has been tortured (beaten and electrocuted). The history of the torture of Baha’is since the mid-19thcentury is like visiting a haunted house of horrors. He has also been denied legal and medical assistance.

In October 2014, Hamed was transferred to the Central Prison under the jurisdiction of the Prosecution Service. But the process of prosecution has been delayed. He was accused of being a spy for Israel; medical requests were repeatedly blocked; his prosecutor was extremely prejudiced against Hamed; he had been forced to sign several documents while blindfolded and repeated torture. On April 3, 2016, his sixth visit of the year, 100 supporters gathered peacefully outside the court. By mid-September of 2016, it was plainly evident that a faction within the Houthi political movement was under the influence of Iran. Hatred of Baha’is runs deep in Iran, and they pushed the Houthi faction to persecute the Yemeni Baha’is.

On January 10, 2017,  a hearing took place with a new prosecutor present. Hamed bin Haydara was, this time around, permitted to answer questions and his lawyer presented documents to confirm his Yemeni nationality. After this meeting, the old Yemeni tacticians cancelled meetings and judges mysteriously were absent. By January 2, 2018, the Specialized Criminal Court in Sana’a, Yemen, sentenced Haydara to death due to his religious beliefs. This was a devastating blow to the Baha’i international and local communities. Under the false pretext that Haydara had been in communication with the Universal House of Justice, the highest governing body of the Baha’s, his property was confiscated. But that was not all: all Baha’i Assemblies had to be disbanded (like the situation in Iran in the 1980s); and his execution was to be a public event. Now the Yemeni Baha’is were leaderless, fearful of further persecution.

These acts of radical violation of human rights and respect for the dignity of others caught the eye of the world. But on September 30, 2018 another sham trial occurred, with 20 Baha’is in Yemen accused falsely for espionage and apostasy.  The judge also requested that the names of 19 others (who had been arrested) be published in a newspaper. This act was designed to send rivers of fear coursing through the Baha’I community.

The judge, Abdu Ismail Hassan Rajeh, who had little trouble sending Baha’is to the gallows, froze the indicted Baha’is properties until a court verdict was issued. The judge also refused bail to five who were in the court.  On October 11, just one day after a group of UN experts condemned charges brought against more than 20 Baha’is in Yemen, Abdullah Al Olofi, member of the Baha’i community in Yemen, was on his way to the market in Sana’a when suddenly he was surrounded by armed soldiers in a pick-up truck, blindfolded and taken away.

“This latest arrest is extremely worrying considering the recent intensification of persecutions against the Baha’i community in Yemen, “ said Diane Alai, Representative of the Baha’i International Community to the United Nations. A UN resolution called for the release of all Baha’is detained for their religious beliefs and to cease harassment.

But the hatred of Yemeni Baha’is runs deep. In a televised speech broadcast in March 2018 to a wide audience within and outside of Yemen earlier this year, Abdel Malik al Houthi, condemned and scorned the Baha’i Faith. Indeed, the nasty language of Malik al Houthi was reminiscent of the inflamed rhetoric of the Supreme Leader of Iran. Malik al Houthi warned Yemenis of the “satanic” Baha’i movement that is “waging a war of doctrine” against Islam. Baha’is were infidels, deniers of Islam and the Prophet Muhammed;  they were entangled politically with Israel. He declared: “Those who destroy the faith of people are no less evil and dangerous than those who kill people with their bombs.”

The leader of the oppressive Houthi regime urged his followers to engage in religious and cultural warfare against all Yemeni religious minorities (Christians, Baha’is, Ahmadi Muslims). In particular, Houthi clerics have alerted their followers about the dangerous presence of Baha’is. One prominent activist declared that “We will butcher all Baha’is.”  This is not the first time Baha’is have heard these terrifying words.

Sources: Baha’I International Community letters, January 18, 2018, September 26, 2018, October 12, 2018);  Iran Press Watch, October 4, 2018; The Globe Post, September 18, 2018.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Michael Welton

Dr. Michael Welton is a professor at the University of Athabasca. He is the author of Designing the Just Learning Society: a Critical Inquiry.

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
November 09, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Louis Proyect
Why Democrats Are So Okay With Losing
Andrew Levine
What Now?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Chuck and Nancy’s House of Cards
Brian Cloughley
The Malevolent Hypocrisy of Selective Sanctions
Marc Levy
Welcome, Class of ‘70
David Archuleta Jr.
Facebook Allows Governments to Decide What to Censor
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Zika Scare: a Political and Commercial Maneuver of the Chemical Poisons Industry
Nick Pemberton
When It Comes To Stone Throwing, Democrats Live In A Glass House
Ron Jacobs
Impeach!
Lawrence Davidson
A Tale of Two Massacres
José Tirado
A World Off Balance
Jonah Raskin
Something Has Gone Very Wrong: An Interview With Ecuadoran Author Gabriela Alemán
J.P. Linstroth
Myths on Race and Invasion of the ‘Caravan Horde’
Dean Baker
Good News, the Stock Market is Plunging: Thoughts on Wealth
David Rosen
It’s Time to Decriminalize Sex Work
Dan Glazebrook
US Calls for a Yemen Ceasefire is a Cynical Piece of Political Theatre
Jérôme Duval
Forced Marriage Between Argentina and the IMF Turns into a Fiasco
Jill Richardson
Getting Past Gingrich
Dave Lindorff
Not a Blue Wave, But Perhaps a Foreshock
Martha Rosenberg
Dangerous, Expensive Drugs Aggressively Pushed? You Have These Medical Conflicts of Interest to Thank
Will Solomon
Not Much of a Wave
Nicolas J S Davies
Why Yemeni War Deaths are Five Times Higher Than You’ve Been Led to Believe
Jim Goodman
We call BS! Now, Will You Please Get Over This Partisanship?
Josh Hoxie
How Aristocracies are Born
Faisal Khan
The Weaponization of Social Media
James Munson
The Left Has Better Things to Do Than Watch Liberals Scratch Their Heads
Kenneth Culton
The Political Is Personal
Graham Peebles
Fracking in the UK
Alycee Lane
The Colonial Logic of Geoengineering’s “Last Resort”
Kevin Basl
How Veterans Changed the Military and Rebuilt the Middle Class
Thomas Knapp
Election 2018: The More Things Don’t Change, the More They Stay the Same
Gary Leupp
Europe and Secondary Iran Sanctions: Where Do We Go Now?
Saurav Sarkar
An Honest Look at Poverty in the Heartland
Binoy Kampmark
Shark Attack: Fearing Monsters in the Whitsundays
Michael Welton
The Fate of Yemen’s Baha’is
Domenica Ghanem
A Muslim Wave?
John Giarratana
Taking the Anthill
Nino Pagliccia
The Real Lessons From the Debate Between David Frum and Steve Bannon
Robert Koehler
The Issues That Won’t Go Away
Nyla Ali Khan
Religion, Reformation, and Modernity
Barbara G. Ellis
Britain Our 51st State? Better That It Become–Gasp–a U.S. Territory
Susie Day
Be Vewy, Vewy Quiet, Good Old Boys Are Hunting
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Women in the Cinema of North Africa
David Yearsley
Bach’s Day and Night
November 08, 2018
Jeffrey Sommers
The “Wisconsin Idea” Strikes Back!  Scott Walker Loses, Truth and the Human Condition Wins!
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail