Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 8, 2017

The Professor and the Poverty Tour

by

by

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston, is now touring California, Alabama, Georgia, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. On Friday 15 December 2017, the findings will be live-streamed from a Washington, D.C. press conference.

While I welcome an examination of whether financially struggling people can engage meaningfully with education and political participation, will anything more than rapporteuring come of this?

Professor Alston has declared that “despite great wealth in the U.S., there also exists great poverty and inequality.”

Alston, who admirably went forth to hold the U.S. government’s feet to the fire on inequality, is a New York University law professor. Other professors will help to inform the report.

At NYU, administrators and star professors get handsome pay packages, while most teachers fall into the adjunct category. At NYU and elsewhere, an adjunct title indicates a drastically lower wage tier, with no tenure protections — thus, reduced career security and diminished freedom of expression. Part-time adjuncts are now the majority and fastest-growing segment of instructional staff nationwide.

I’m not going to suggest that all adjunct faculty face the dire circumstances plaguing the 40.6 million people living below the government-defined poverty line, some of whom Professor Alston will interview — although some adjuncts are. But I will suggest that financial fairness begins in one’s own household.

Extraordinary Ability to Naturalize Inequality

Ed Pilkington’s recent Guardian article about the U.S. poverty tour quotes David Grusky of the Center on Poverty and Inequality at Stanford: “The U.S. has an extraordinary ability to naturalize and accept the extreme poverty that exists even in the context of such extreme wealth.”

Indeed it does.

Stanford pays its president more than a million dollars and has paid a football coach more than $4 million. While Stanford’s reliance on adjuncts is reportedly low, a recent memo from its med school shows the adjunct role etched into its institutional hiring practices; and a 2015 story in The Atlantic note Stanford’s historical involvement in gendered adjunct hiring practices.

As I write, the U.S. government is poised to push millions of people out of their medical insurance, while lowering the top tax rate for millionaires. This is part of a more general U.S. disdain for ensuring its populace has access to the basics of human dignity: medicine, food, shelter, education, and a sustainable income.

When holding forth on inequality, academics lack standing. The academic world, through its own pattern of practice, sends the message that grotesque inequality is acceptable. A giant wink, no, to the government that rewards and enshrines inequality on a national scale?

Tenured professors profess to yourselves. Change what you have the power to change, right where you are. If tenured professors are now down to just 17% of today’s college faculty, your power to change things will soon be gone.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Lee Hall
Weekend Edition
December 08, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Jason Hirthler
We the Sheeple: the Blind Reading the Blind
Ted Nace
State of Fear: How History’s Deadliest Bombing Campaign Created Today’s Crisis in Korea
Paul Street
The Burning Earth Bears Witness in California
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
Operation Paperclip: Nazi Science Heads West
John W. Whitehead
John Lennon’s Most Radical Message
Patrick Cockburn
Jerusalem Explained
Gary Leupp
Jared, Jerusalem, and Possible Jail Time
Oren Ben-Dor
Jerusalem, Partition, Justice and Peace 
CJ Hopkins
The Year of the Headless Liberal Chicken
Felicia Kornbluh
Why Not a Women’s Party? 
Andrew Levine
As the “Me Too” Movement Develops, the Duopoly Divides, and Vestiges of Incoherence Remain
Howard Lisnoff
The Rearguard Battles We Have Fought and Continue to Fight
Ishmael Reed
What Did Corporate Media Feminists Know and When Did They Know It?
Charles R. Larson
Endpaper: The Decline of Reading for Pleasure
Brian Cloughley
Bombing to Victory?
Nick Pemberton
Reason, Nuclear Weapons, and Donald Trump
Robert Fantina
Trump, Netanyahu and Israel’s Capital
Lee Hall
The Professor and the Poverty Tour
Julian Vigo
Opioid and Heroin Addiction in the US: the Perfect Storm of Greed and Medical Malpractice
Jill Richardson
Our Social Structure is Rigged
John Chuckman
What Trump is Doing in Jerusalem and Why He is Doing It
Sarah Anderson
The GOP Tax Plan is Igniting a Movement for a Moral Economy
Philip Doe
Colorado Politics Redux: The Great Treachery to be Found in Little Things
José Madero
Beware the Green Corporate Scam: the 100% Renewable Façade
Patrick Bobilin
Don’t Cry For Franken; Cry For This Broken System
Phil Rockstroh
Capitalism’s Failure of the Flesh: the Rise of the Robots
George Wuerthner
Time to Create a Cascade Siskiyou National Park
Jonas Ecke
A Leftist Case for Foreign Aid
Ted Rall
Will President Trump Last Another Year?
Wendell G Bradley
The Dangers of Fracking Waste: Is There Any Safe Way to Dispose of It?
Pablo Solon
TIPNIS: the Saga for the Rights of Nature and Indigenous People
Robert Koehler
Rebuilding Jim Crow Nation
Ron Jacobs
Two Books, Two Recordings: Four Reviews
Julian Vigo
Opioid and Heroin Addiction in the US: The Perfect Storm of Greed and Medical Malpractice
Melissa Work
Time to Send Thoughts and Prayers or Time to Fix It?
Bill Hughes
Labor Leader, Tefere Gebre, Awarded Peace Prize
Louis Proyect
The Churchillian Myths of 1940
December 07, 2017
William Blum
Cold War Number One: 70 Years of Daily National Stupidity; Cold War Number Two: Still in Its Youth, But Just as Stupid
John Laforge
What Kind of Nuclear Attack Would be Legal?
Jonathan Cook
Netanyahu Ditches US Jews for Alliance with Christian Evangelicals and the Alt-Right
Brian Saady
Has a Major Private Prison Company Made Progressive Changes?
Conn Hallinan
Rolling Snake Eyes in the Indo-Pacific
Arshad Khan
Is Climate Change Driving the Demise of the Koala?
Michael Doliner
Negotiating with Trump: the Art of the Deal
Alex Anfruns
From One Coup to Another: Honduras Under Siege
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU