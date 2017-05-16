Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
May 16, 2017

Restoring the Heartland and Rustbelt through Clean Energy Democracy: an Organizing Proposal

by

by

The world faces a crises of enormous proportions. Global warming, caused by the continued burning of fossil fuels, threatens life on Earth as we know it, and yet, those most responsible for causing the crisis, the fossil fuel wing of the capitalist class, seems hell bent on doubling down on business as usual. In the United States of America, whose corporate overlords are among the worst offenders, they are led by the recently elected Donald Trump, whose cabinet is bursting at the seams with climate change denialists and fossil fuel capitalist industry representatives. Instead of transitioning to a clean energy economy and decarbonizing society as quickly as possible, as climate scientists overwhelmingly recommend, Trump and his inner circle would seemingly rather not just maintain the status quo; they’ve signaled that they intend to make the worst choices imaginable, putting all of the US’s energy eggs into the oil, natural gas, and coal basket.

Worse still, Trump claims to enjoy a good deal of support for such moves from the Voters who elected him, which includes a good portion of the “White working class” who have traditionally supported the Democratic Party, whose policies are just barely more favorable to addressing the problems of global warming (which is to say, still woefully inadequate). Meanwhile, the leadership of the AFL-CIO, pushed principally by the Building Trades unions, have doubled down on their efforts to continue to serve as capital’s junior partners, even as the latter continues to liquidate them in their ongoing campaign of systemic union busting.  Just recently, science teachers across the country began to find packets in their school mailboxes, containing a booklet entitled “Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming”, a DVD, and a cover letter urging them to “read this remarkable book and view the video, and then use them in your classroom,” courtesy of the climate change denialist Heartland Institute.

One might think, given all of these situations, that…well, to put it mildly…we’re doomed. However, nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, in spite of the bleakness of these circumstances, a deeper look behind them reveals that fossil fuel capitalism is in terminal decline, that their hold over the our lives hangs by a thread, so much that we the people, the workers and peasants of the world, have the ability to transform the human existence to one based not on plundering the Earth and exploiting the masses for the profit of a few, but one based on true grassroots democracy, free of suffering and want, and one that exists in harmony with the Earth. The key to making this transformation lies with clean energy, and the people who can make this transformation are the very people who helped elect Donald Trump themselves. One may justifiably ask, how is this even remotely possible?

This new organizing proposal, Restoring the Heartland and Rustbelt through Clean Energy Democracy, offers a potential solution and practical steps to achieve it which can not only break the reactionary tide, perhaps once and for all, but also can greatly accelerate the very necessary process of abolishing capitalism and building a new, ecological sustainable world in the shell of the ecocidal old by building an intersectional movement championing “Clean Energy Democracy”. Such a movement has the potential to unite workers, rural and rustbelt communities, climate justice activists, environmentalists, indigenous peoples, and farmers of all backgrounds and revitalize a vibrant and grassroots democratic anti-capitalist left, and it offers goals that help address the intertwining crises of global warming, decadent capitalism, failing economies, and demoralized communities plagued by economic depression, racism, and reactionary nationalism.

While the burgeoning “resistance”, loosely led by a coalition of groups and movements with a smorgasbord of goals and demands, many of which are reformist and defensive (though not undesirable if seen as steps along the way to more revolutionary and transformative demands) has so far successfully held back much of the worst intentions of Trump and the forces he represents, making the latter fight tooth and nail for every single inch (as well they should), such resistance still lacks the positive vision needed to truly meet the needs of most people, including especially the most oppressed and downtrodden. By contrast, Restoring the Heartland and Rustbelt through Clean Energy Democracy offers one piece of a revolutionary and transformative vision that can truly help build a new world within the shell of the old, thus putting an end to capitalist economic oppression as well as the ongoing systematic destruction of the Earth’s ability to sustain life.

Download the Proposal (PDF File).

Leave feedback on this proposal by sending an email to euc@iww.org.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are not the official position of the IWW (or even the IWW’s EUC) and do not necessarily represent the views of anyone but the author’s.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Steve Ongerth

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

May 16, 2017
Kenneth Surin
Hate as a Rational Political Category
Melvin Goodman
The Need for Whistleblowers
John Davis
America in 3-D
Robert Hunziker
The Great Acceleration and Obliteration
Robert Fisk
When the War is Over Can Syria be Repaired?
Jonathan Cook
Israel Tutors Children in Fear and Loathing
Lawrence Carter – Joe Sandler-Clarke
Gutting the National Monuments: How Trump’s Plan Could Open 2.7 Million Acres to Coal, Oil and Gas Extraction
Hugh Iglarsh
Punchlines and Glamour: A Face in the Crowd Revisited in the Age of Trump
Clancy Sigal
J. Edgar Hoover: the Man Who Never Dies
Binoy Kampmark
The World For Ransom: the Effects of Wannacry
Steve Ongerth
Restoring the Heartland and Rustbelt through Clean Energy Democracy: an Organizing Proposal
Deborah James
Twelve Reasons to Oppose Rules on Digital Commerce in the WTO
May 15, 2017
John Steppling
The Magic Liberal
Patrick Cockburn
As Trump Cozies Up to Saudi Arabia, War With Iran Becomes More Likely
Andy Thayer
The LGBTQ Movement is an Intersectional Fail
Michael Hudson
Why are British Columbians Voting Liberal, Against Their Own Interest?
William Willers
Fabricating the American Worldview
David Macaray
Isn’t Donald Trump Exactly What We Deserve?
Gregory Barrett
Hope is Our Enemy: Fighting Boiling Frog Syndrome  
Lawrence Davidson
Trump’s Behavioral Legacy
John Wight
The Spectre of Marx Haunts the British Election
William James Martin
An Ignorance Driven National Policy
David Swanson
The U.S. Behavior That Concerns Russia
John Feffer
How to Reinvent the European Left
Mel Gurtov
Our Imperiled Democracy
Binoy Kampmark
Lavrov at the White House
Weekend Edition
May 12, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Comeytose in Washington
Paul Street
The Audacity of Sleaze: Profiles in Corruption
Anthony DiMaggio
From Bad to Worse: Forecasting the Effects of Republican Health Care Reform
Howard Lisnoff
Comey: a New Hero of the Left?
Andrew Levine
Deplorability Now
Mike Whitney
The Russian Hacking Fiasco
Vijay Prashad
The Demise of Diplomacy
Rob Hager
The Comey Non-Crisis
Ron Jacobs
McMaster’s Civilized War for Civilization
Robert Joseph Mastronardi
How the Sanders Phenomenon Unleashed a Socialist Movement
Elizabeth Wirtz – Mark Schuller
French Election a Step for Justice for Refugees, But Entrenched Inequalities Remain
Daniel Read
No Guarantees: Theresa May’s “Snap Election” Ploy Cannot Hide a Shameful Legacy
Ralph Nader
The Losing Warfare State
Christopher Ketcham – Travis Kelly
The Cloud Panopticon: Google, Cloud Computing and the Surveillance-Industrial-Complex
Justin Mikulka - Steve Horn
Secretly Approved in Alaska, Will LNG Trains Soon Appear in Rest of US?
Jacob Dorman
Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From the University of Kansas
David Rosen
The Sexual State of the Nation: Less Sex, Higher Anxiety
Ramzy Baroud
New Charter: Should Hamas Rewrite the Past?
Brian Cloughley
Surging Corruption in Afghanistan
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU