Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
May 12, 2017

The Coming Crisis for the World’s Farmers

by

by

Remember the climate crisis? It’s still happening. Having a government that resembles a circus, it turns out, hasn’t stopped the clock on the level of greenhouse gases in the air.

At a conference in Italy, former president Barack Obama spoke recently about the impact the climate crisis will have on the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people.

The points he made were common sense: The majority of the world’s poor in the Global South are farmers, and the changing climate is already making it harder for them to produce the food they need. If nothing changes, the refugees already pouring into Europe will just be the warm-up act for the flood that will come later.

When the climate changes, weather extremes become more pronounced and more common. Droughts and floods harm crops, particularly in regions where farmers don’t have access to irrigation. Warming temperatures can also bring pests and diseases (human, animal, and plant) to regions where they previously didn’t exist.

I’ve traveled to peasant farms in South America, Africa, and Southeast Asia, and all are impacted by climate change already.

In Kenya, farmers told me their rain patterns had changed, becoming less predictable and making it harder to grow their crops. Some farmers had given up planting during one of the usual annual rainy seasons because the weather was so erratic that it wasn’t even worth the risk.

There’s no safety net if you’re a subsistence farmer in a poor country. You grow what you eat, and maybe a small surplus to sell for cash. No crops equals no food. There’s no crop insurance or farm subsidies.

The solutions to these problems are two-fold.

First, we must address the climate crisis head on. And peasant farmers in the Global South can’t do that, because they aren’t the ones putting all the emissions in the air. It’s industrialized countries like ours doing that.

Second, many hope to help farmers grow more food or adapt to the changing climate to improve their fates. Unfortunately, the types of policies the Obama administration promoted are better for U.S. agribusiness corporations than they are for peasant farmers.

Despite being poor, or lacking formal education, peasant farmers aren’t ignorant or helpless. There’s a global peasant movement advocating for a set of solutions they believe will help them the most — and those aren’t the solutions the U.S. government has favored under Obama or any other president, much less our current one.

The global peasant movement points the finger at corporate-friendly economic policies and organizations like the World Trade Organization, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund. The U.S. government, under both major political parties, unilaterally favors these institutions.

Trump, of course, appears to be different. but given that experts are now openly speculating whether he’s mentally ill, and his policies lead others to ask whether he’s a fascist, I don’t think he’s the answer the global peasantry is looking for.

At the end of the day, the nations who can reduce global greenhouse gas emissions the most are the nations that emit the most. We account for 17 percent of global emissions, which means we can solve at least 17 percent of the problem.

Americans have made their mark on the world for their ingenuity and innovation. We’re smart enough to figure this out. All it takes is the will to do so. First, because the fate of the world’s poorest people rests in our hands, and second because they’ll be flooding over borders as refugees if we don’t.

Distributed by Other Words.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jill Richardson

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
May 12, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Comeytose in Washington
Paul Street
The Audacity of Sleaze: Profiles in Corruption
Anthony DiMaggio
From Bad to Worse: Forecasting the Effects of Republican Health Care Reform
Howard Lisnoff
Comey: a New Hero of the Left?
Andrew Levine
Deplorability Now
Mike Whitney
The Russian Hacking Fiasco
Vijay Prashad
The Demise of Diplomacy
Rob Hager
The Comey Non-Crisis
Ron Jacobs
McMaster’s Civilized War for Civilization
Robert Joseph Mastronardi
How the Sanders Phenomenon Unleashed a Socialist Movement
Elizabeth Wirtz – Mark Schuller
French Election a Step for Justice for Refugees, But Entrenched Inequalities Remain
Daniel Read
No Guarantees: Theresa May’s “Snap Election” Ploy Cannot Hide a Shameful Legacy
Ralph Nader
The Losing Warfare State
Christopher Ketcham – Travis Kelly
The Cloud Panopticon: Google, Cloud Computing and the Surveillance-Industrial-Complex
Justin Mikulka - Steve Horn
Secretly Approved in Alaska, Will LNG Trains Soon Appear in Rest of US?
Jacob Dorman
Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From the University of Kansas
David Rosen
The Sexual State of the Nation: Less Sex, Higher Anxiety
Ramzy Baroud
New Charter: Should Hamas Rewrite the Past?
Brian Cloughley
Surging Corruption in Afghanistan
Pete Dolack
When Housing is a Commodity Instead of a Human Right
Pepe Escobar
The Decline of the West Revisited
Ebony Slaughter-Johnson
American Justice Now Seems Like a Joke
Christopher Brauchli
Trump’s Coming War on Cancer Patients
Jill Richardson
The Coming Crisis for the World’s Farmers
Musa Al-Gharbi
Why Trump Could Win in 2020
Herbert Dyer, Jr.
Black People and the Legacy of Barack Obama
Dean Baker
The Democrats and the Deficit
Peter Koenig
Review: Michael Hudson’s “‘J’ is for Junk Economics”
Robert Fantina
Tulsi Gabbard: the New Democratic ‘Savior’
Michael Barker
Malcolm X and the Perils of Philanthropy
Andre Vltchek
Lebanon: Hedonism and War
Patrick Bond
At the World Economic Forum-Africa, Germany Pitched a Dubious New G20 Corporate Strategy
Joseph Natoli
What the Present Reveals: Possibilities
John Grant
US Values, Moral Accommodation and Remembering Vietnam
Jack Random
The Meaning of Mendacity
Robert Koehler
‘Classified’ America
Kevin Proescholdt
Mountain Bikers Seek to Gut Wilderness Act
Sarah Anderson
If Washington Won’t Rein in Corporate Greed, Your State Just Might
Missy Comley Beattie
History’s Actors
Binoy Kampmark
Blasphemy as Weapon: Undermining Ahok
Lee Ballinger
On the Jefferson Davis Presidential Library
Louis Proyect
Andrzej Wajda, Art and the Struggle for Freedom
Charles R. Larson
Review: Ivanka Trump’s “Women Who Work”
David Yearsley
Ryan Rocks
May 11, 2017
Sam Husseini
In Search of an Empire Without an Emperor: Dynamics Behind the Comey Firing
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU