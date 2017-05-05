Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
Spring Fund Drive:Keep CounterPunch Afloat!

CounterPunch is a lifeboat of sanity in today’s turbulent political seas. Please make a tax-deductible donation and help us continue to fight Trump and his enablers on both sides of the aisle. Every dollar counts!

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
May 5, 2017

Nader Rips Sanders and Democrats for Putting Single-Payer on Back Burner

by

by

Last month, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) promised single payer activists that he would introduce his single payer bill in the Senate within the next couple of weeks.

Now, according to Sanders’ staff, it’s not going to happen.

In putting single payer on the back burner, Sanders has reverted to his November 2016 position when his staff told activists that no single payer bill would be introduced in the Senate because the Democrats wanted to focus on defeating the Republicans.

“It’s one thing for Bernie Sanders to lead his followers back into the established Democratic Party,” consumer advocate Ralph Nader said. “But why can’t he pull the Democratic Party to adopt his highly popular agenda, led by single payer, which garnered many millions of voters last year? Those voters must be starting to wonder.”

Kevin Zeese of Health Over Profit said that Sanders decision not to introduce the single payer bill “shows what Sanders’ priorities are.”

“He has always said saving the Affordable Care Act comes before creating single payer,” Zeese said. “But it’s a mistake. Sanders says he wants to fix the problems of the ACA. How do you fix problems like 30,000 people dying every year? Single payer Medicare for all.”

“Sanders is reverting to his original position from last year — I’m not going to introduce single payer because we have to show a united front against Trump,” Zeese said. “But it could be weeks before the Senate does anything.”

One hundred and nine Democrats (109) in the House have already signed onto John Conyers (D-Michigan) single payer bill — HR 676.

Not one of those Democrats is from Connecticut, Nader’s home state.

And Nader today sent a letter to the five of them — Congressmen Joe Courtney, John Larson and Jim Jimes and Congresswomen Rosa DeLauro and Elizabeth Esty.

“Not one of you — members of the Connecticut Congressional delegation — has co-sponsored HR 676,” Nader wrote.

“This despite majoritarian support, with a recent Pew poll showing 85% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents saying the federal government should be responsible for health care insurance.”

“Why are you not representing your constituents on this critical reform that, as demonstrated in other countries, is much more efficient, provides much more choice and has better outcomes?”

“The uniformity of your non-participation in this growing legislative movement sticks out like a sore thumb.”

“Even colleagues of yours from Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee are co-sponsors.”

“It would behoove you in your forthcoming town meetings during the Congressional recess next week to discuss the reasons why for so many years you have avoided endorsing HR 676.”

“I have asked several people in Connecticut, who are your voters, why you have taken your rejectionist stance.”

“Their responses boil down to one word – Aetna.”

“Surely you don’t believe that, do you?”

“Or is it another word — Pelosi. Surely you don’t believe that, do you?”

“Let’s have the explanation come not from third parties or hearsay but straight from each of you — in some detail, please.”

“The uninsured and underinsured people of Connecticut would be interested in your responses. So would I.”

Join the debate on Facebook

Russell Mokhiber is the editor of the Corporate Crime Reporter..

More articles by:Russell Mokhiber

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

Weekend Edition
May 05, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Jason Hirthler
Washington’s Blind Ambition: the Monster in the Mirror
Paul Street
Why Study History?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The End of the Age of Protest
Richard Moser
The Sanders Campaign, Greater Appalachia and Young Workers
Ted Hamilton – Bill Quigley
Do Climate Activists Have a Legal Justification for Civil Disobedience?
Paul Atwood
War and Empire: the American Way of Life
Nick Alexandrov
What Was the Liberal International Order?
Ken Levy
Why the Right is Morally Wrong
Patrick Cockburn
The Fall of Mosul and Raqqa Won’t Spell the End of ISIS
John Davis
Horror Story
Brian Cloughley
Human Rights and the Arrogance of Power
Robert Fantina
Abbas on a String
David Jaffe
Political-Economic Correctness: Neither the ‘N’ Nor the ‘F’ Word Shall be Spoken
Ryan LaMothe
Trump’s Leadership: the Apotheosis of a Neoliberal Imperial Culture
Kathy Kelly
In Yemen, Shocked to His Bones
David Rosen
Melania Trump: Another First Lady as Good Wife?
John Laforge
United States Says ‘Yes’ to Nuclear Weapons Tests, ‘No’ to a Treaty Ban
Chris Gilbert
History Repeats Itself? Venezuela’s New Constituent Assembly
Russell Mokhiber
Nader Rips Sanders and Democrats for Putting Single-Payer on Back Burner
Jeremy Harding
French Elections: Whose Republican Front?
Mark Ashwill
Just Because the Golden Arches are in Vietnam Doesn’t Mean the US Won the War
Alexandra Isfahani-Hammond
The Crazy Cat Lady Speaks
Andre Vltchek
The Pope and I
Josh Hoxie
Fighting an Unfair System
Cesar Chelala
Bachar Azmeh: A Syrian Photographer’s Artistic Lens
Norman Solomon
Killer Drones in the Empire State
Chuck Jones
How Trump Could Stop Off-Shoring With a Stroke of His Pen
Victor Grossman
Curiouser and Curiouser
REZA FIYOUZAT
This Tax System is Killing Us
Dan Bacher
Oil Money Out, People Power In
Adam Parsons
It’s Time to Reawaken the Spirit of Occupy for the Starving Millions
Elizabeth West
What About the Kids? Conversations on Parenting in Dark Times
Joseph Natoli
What the Present Reveals: Probabilities
Binoy Kampmark
Hillary Clinton’s Lament
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Americans are (Reluctantly) Embarrassed by Their New Political Reality, But It’s Not About Donald Trump
Ed Kemmick
Refugees, Settled in Montana, to Tell Their Stories in Film
Mona Younis
Wanted: 1.5 Billion Immigrants
David Reynolds
Toward an Ecological Revolution
Yves Engler
Canada’s Christian Missionary History
Carol Polsgrove
“Engines of Liberty” Offers Strategies for This Hour
Kim C. Domenico
Emma Goldman and the Soul of Anarchism
Thomas Knapp
The Scandal Isn’t Post-Presidential Speaking Fees, It’s Political Pensions
Seth Sandronsky
Cooperators Then and Now
Louis Proyect
The Last Men in Aleppo
Charles R. Larson
Review: Domenico Starnone’s “Ties”
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU