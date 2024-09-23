801 U.S. billionaires hold a combined $6.22 trillion in wealth

There are now 801 billionaires based in the United States with a combined wealth totaling $6.22 trillion, according to an Institute for Policy Studies analysis of the Forbes Real Time Billionaire List.

The total number of billionaires is down 11 people as of September 13, 2024 from April when Forbes published their 38th annual World’s Billionaire List. Despite that decline in the number of billionaires, the total wealth of the exclusive nine-figure-club grew by $500 billion over the last five months.

The top five billionaires and by individual wealth are:

Elon Musk of Tesla/X and SpaceX with $252.5 billion Jeff Bezos of Amazon with $204.8 billion Larry Ellison of Oracle fame moving into number three spot with $197 billion, surpassing Marc Zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg of Meta with $182 billion Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway with $141 billion.

There are now a total of 12 billionaires with more than $100 billion each. For context, the first person to cross the $100 billion personal wealth threshold — Jeff Bezos — only did so in 2018.