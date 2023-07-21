The Fire Suppression Myth

Then 1988 came along and more than a million acres in and around Yellowstone burned. Was there suddenly more fuel in 1988 than in 1987 or 1986? Of course not. The difference was that in the 1970s, and early 1980 cool and moist conditions prevailed in the Rockies. But in 1988, the worst drought in Yellowstone’s history occurred, and with it, the largest fires in Park’s experience.

Given climate change, we are seeing more extreme fire weather conditions, which is the driving force behind the large blazes across the West. Rarely mentioned by the “fire suppression” crowd is that between the 1940s and 1980s, when fire suppression was supposedly “successful,” the entire West was under a cool, moist climate due to the Pacific Decadal Oscillation. Indeed, it was so wet and cool that glaciers were growing in the mountains of the West.

Since the late 1980s (think Yellowstone in ‘88), we have seen some of the more severe droughts in over a thousand years. Drought in California, for instance, is the worst in 1,200 years. Anyone who has studied paleo climate/fire relationships can affirm that climate has always driven periods of large fires — long before there was any fire suppression, and yes, even with Indian burning.

Finally, numerous studies demonstrate the failure of thinning/prescribed burns to slow or stop wildfire burning under extreme fire weather conditions. There are plenty of examples around Montana where large blazes raced across logged landscapes, including the 2007 Jocko Lakes blaze that ran across logged Plum Creek land near Seeley Lake, the 2000 Darby Complex blazes, the Derby Fire near Big Timber, and many others I could name.