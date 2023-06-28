Overcrowding Our National Forests

We’ve all noticed the significant increases in visitation and recreation use and the conflicts that brings; whether it’s full campgrounds, overcrowded trails or displaced and habituated wildlife (including grizzly bears). The U.S. Forest Service needs to take a comprehensive look at recreation on our public lands and define the recreational carrying capacity for the National Forests in Region 1.

The former Flathead National Forest supervisor who supported expansion of the Holland Lake Lodge said he thought the Forest Service is obligated to meet increased demand. However, without limits this can result in everything everywhere all at once. This can be seen on the Custer Gallatin National Forest which is overrun by development and recreation yet its revised Forest Plan designated even more recreation areas and expanded the number of permitted outfitters and guides and their seasons of operations. The land and wildlife suffer from such expansions.

A major issue has become the lack of restraint from recreational users. Climbers want bolts in wilderness, mountain bikers want to ride within wilderness, snowmobilers want to ride off-trail in alpine habitats proposed for wilderness designation and runners want to hold races in bear habitats. When users do not practice self-restraint, managers must step in to limit the impacts.

Everybody’s recreational use has impacts and claims that “our use has no impact” can be set aside. Some uses impact not only wildlife but other uses. Mountain bikes coming down trails at high speed is a serious conflict with hikers and horseback riders. Allowing mountain bikes on all non-motorized trails doesn’t cut it. Bikers have proposed separate trail systems: one for hikers and horseback riders and one for bikers. This only expands recreation use over a larger footprint, increasing conflicts with wildlife, soils and water quality.