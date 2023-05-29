Two Memorial Day Poems

by

To Forget a War

It’s easy to forget a war

made of paper and screens, a war

you can fold and tuck under an arm

when you’ve arrived at your stop,

the doors closing behind you

as you walk away; a war that won’t

bleed into your coffee or dreams,

or on your colleagues in a meeting;

a war that won’t rival all other

intimacies in your life, so you

have to introduce it to your wife

and your children; a war that will never

have to offer you its left hand to shake,

because its right one is only a sleeve.

The Southern Cross

There are so many ways to die in war.

You can be sniped out of your life, walking

a trail, or trip a string that holds a grenade

waiting for yours or anyone’s last step.

And in that at-any-moment tension,

you learn to breathe while holding your breath.

The night we heard that Martin Luther King

had been shot, I was on perimeter

watch, in Phu Bai, alert to an enemy

we knew surrounded us. The story

said he was outside the Lorraine Motel,

in Memphis. Under Vietnam’s starry

sky and Southern Cross, I wondered.