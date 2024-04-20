Columbia students were right in 1968. History proved it. Columbia students are right today. The university has no good answers to their demands that the school stop investing in genocide. Calling in the NYPD proves it.
- Let’s Go Crazy
- Civil War, Alex Garland’s Gripping War Between the Cinematic States
- Overhyping a US-China “AI Arms Race”
- Intolerable Cruelty
- Orwell on the Necessity of Decolonization — for the Colonizer
- Buying Democracy with Dirty Money
- Zone of Extermination
- The Banality of Sir Keir Starmer
- Israel’s War Psychosis
- Who’ll Stop the Rain?
- How Israeli Propagandists Reach Journalists
- Larry Hogan’s Dead Chief-of-Staff
- The Famine-Makers
- Cop Cities, Borders, and Bombs
- Why Should We Give All Our Money to Landlords?