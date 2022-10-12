Will NOPEC Bill Spell the End of Saudi Treachery?

Of course the U.S. was totally reliant on fossil fuel energy in those days and our presidents, Democrat or Republican, continued to kow-tow to the Saudis to keep the black gold flowing, despite the fact the Saudis manipulated the global oil market to benefit themselves while fleecing American families and our economy.

And now, they’re doing it again — only this time in concert with Russia. Saudi greed would be reason enough for their decision to drastically cut production to raise prices. But since the international sanctions on Russia for its brutal and widely-condemned invasion of Ukraine have severely reduced its oil and gas revenues, it’s the Saudis who give the “middle-finger salute” to the rest of the civilized world that’s desperately trying to end the Ukraine war. The same royal government that ordered the murder and dismemberment of Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoggi and earned Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman the title of “Mohammed Bone Saw.”

Faced with inflationary pressures on American budgets brought on by the effects of the pandemic and disrupted supply chains, a bipartisan group of senators has decided to fight back and have already moved the latest version of the NOPEC Act (No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act) through the Senate Judiciary Committee.