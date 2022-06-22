Home
$0.00
Articles
CP+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Login
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Search
Privacy Policy
Media of the Day
☰
June 22, 2022
Tribal Waters Trailer
by
CounterPunch Editors
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Forced Motherhood as Democratic Electoral Strategy
How Veronica Died
The Spy in the Torture Chamber
The Roots of the LDS Church’s Opposition to Same Sex Marriage
A New Film Inspired By the Murder of George Floyd
Subscribe to get CP+ exclusive content
June 23, 2022
Michael Dover
Dear Mainstream Media: Please Retire the Word “Conservative”
Michelle Renee Matisons
An Open Letter to Biden on Assange’s Extradition
Yves Engler
Rwanda vs Ukraine
stclair
The Future of Yellowstone: an Open Letter to Park Superintendent, Cameron Sholly
June 22, 2022
Michael Hudson
The Fed’s Austerity Program to Reduce Wages
Linda Pentz Gunter
What is Westinghouse Doing in Ukraine?
Stan Cox
The People vs. Petrocracy
Jacob G. Hornberger
Assange Should Put the Pentagon and the CIA on Trial
George Ochenski
Climate Change: The New Abnormal
Ron Jacobs
Slavoj Zizek Does His Christopher Hitchens Impression
Dean Baker
Neoliberals Don’t Like Free Markets, But They Want You to Think They Do
Richard C. Gross
Trump “A Clear and Present Danger”
Eileen Applebaum – Jeffrey Hooke
Private Equity Funds’ Claims of Strong Performance are Based on a Mirage
Lawrence Wittner
Putin Attempts to Justify the Unjustifiable
George Wuerthner
Targeted Grazing: the Latest Magical Solution To Improve Rangeland Health
Ennedith Lopez
Mining Resistance From Alberta to Argentina
Nuclear Weapons Working Group
An Open Letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Behalf of Science for Peace
June 21, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
The Age of Stupidity: From Johnson and Biden to Putin and Xi Jinping
W. T. Whitney
Electoral Victory of Colombians Petro and Marquez is Unprecedented
Thomas Knapp
Free Assange? Yes, But That’s Not Nearly Enough
Sonali Kolhatkar
How Corporate Food Monopolies Caused the Baby Formula Scandal
Mike Bader
Wild Green Washing Machines
Richard Rhames
Hire Rosa? R.I.P. Charlie Kernaghan
Michael Welton
The Critical Theory of Pope Francis III: The Human Roots of the Ecological Crisis (Laudato Si)
Alec Dubro
The Rare Earth Dilemma
Robert Koehler
Embracing the Complexity of Peace
Mel Gurtov
Co-opted: The UN’s Misguided Mission to Xinjiang
Susan M. Shaw
The Southern Baptists’ Changing Positions on Abortion
Larry Lahren
Ranchos Deluxe
Jon Hochschartner
Cultivated meat will Inevitably be Drawn into the Culture War
Dan Carey
Sparks
June 20, 2022
Stanley L. Cohen
Chesa Boudin Did Not Lose . . . We Did
Patrick Mazza
Imagining the Pacific Republic
Binoy Kampmark
Predictable Monstrosities: Priti Patel Approves Assange’s Extradition
Patrick Cockburn
BoJo’s Demolition of the Northern Ireland Protocol is Hypocrisy Run Wild
Algernon Austin
Only Radical Changes Will Make Rents Affordable
Chad Hanson
Logging Yosemite Will Make It More, Not Less, Vulnerable to Fire
Sam Pizzigati
Can We Ever Retire to Greater Equality?
April M. Short
Our Bodies, Societies and Planet Are Inflamed for the Same Reasons
Ralph Nader
U.S. Senate – From Partisan (GOP) Swamp to a Bipartisan Graveyard for Democracy
Walden Bello
The Global South in the WTO: Time to Go on the Offensive
Alexandria Shaner
The Activist’s Antidote: A Conversation About Depression, Hopelessness, & Burnout
Clark T. Scott
The Basilisks’ Blue Devotees
Tracey Woodruff
Decades of Research Document the Detrimental Health Effects of BPA
Weekend Edition
June 17, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Stephen F. Eisenman
Portents of War