Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS
This time Eric welcomes back to CounterPunch Radio author and historian Shalon van Tine for a discussion of the greatest Russian/Soviet films of all time. Eric and Shalon present their top 5 films and go back and forth discussing various aspects of these films and filmmakers. If you are a film nerd or just a student of history, this is an indispensable conversation for you exclusively at CounterPunch.