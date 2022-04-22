Home
April 22, 2022
by
CounterPunch Editors
Weekend Edition
April 22, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Runaway Sons of the Nuclear A-Bomb
Joshua Frank
Drill, Biden, Drill: The Anatomy of a Climate Hustler
Stephen F. Eisenman
The Unknown Masterpiece
Paul Street
Beneath the Fog of Ukraine: A Troubling Current Events Update on the US “Homeland”
Matthew Stevenson
Is Putin Hitler?
Robert Hunziker
The Collapse of Industrial Farming
Eve Ottenberg
Battling the Other Virus: Moderna’s HIV Vaccine
Ralph Nader
Dishonoring Earth Day 2022 with An Oil, Gas, Coal & Nuclear Heyday
Binoy Kampmark
To the Home Office We Go: The Extradition of Julian Assange
Ramzy Baroud
Palestine Needs Immediate Attention to Stave off Major Food Crisis
Talli Nauman
Native Leadership is the Key to Open Climate Justice Door
Michael Garrity
Protect Old Growth and Mature Forests
Jonah Raskin
“Fuck Me!” James Joyce’s Jewish-Irish Epic at 100
Ishmael Reed
Fly on the Wall: The Clothes Horse
Jim Goodman
Even As We See The Flaws In Our Food System We Aim To Force It on The World
Lawrence Ware
Future is Not the Greatest Rapper Alive
Farrah Hassen
Where Can Ukrainians Turn to Get Justice?
Dedrick Asante-Muhammad Gerardo Sanchez Herrera Moro
Why Crypto is a Risky Bet for Black Americans
Ron Jacobs
Love and Death, War and Peaceniks
Michael Welton
The Crisis of the Nation-State in the Age of Globalization
Abdul Jabbar
U.S. Role in Pakistan’s Political Crisis
John Blair
How EarthDay 1970 Changed the World, at Least, Mine
Liz Theoharis
The Poor at the Crossroads
Ben Debney
Culture War as Policy Strategy in Australia
Kay Tillow
Hey, Bernie, Make It a Real Single Payer Bill…No Profits
Daniel Warner
Can We Be Neutral About Neutrality?
Kevin Martin
With Humanity on the Brink, Should We Trust Deterrence Theory, or Disarmament?
John Feffer
The Universality of Ukraine
Gabriella Gricius
Why Freezing the Arctic Council is Bad News for Global Security
Nicky Reid
Don’t-Say-Gov: What Queer Kids Need Now is Anarchy
Yves Engler
Let’s End Ecocidal Capitalism
Kevin Leske
Who Will Police the Court: The Thomas Emails and the Ethical Standards of the Supremes
Tom Athanasiou
Can We Afford a Fair Global Climate Transition?
Scott Leckie
It’s Time for a World Restitution Agency
Basav Sen
Pushing Back on “Soft Climate Denial”
Brian Wakamo
Auto Workers, Climate Groups Team Up to Demand Union-Made, Electric Postal Vehicles
Sam Davis
Unclear Federal Law Allows Logging, Farming and Mining to Threaten America’s Biodiverse Ecosystems
David Yearsley
Cruel and Unusual Handel
Stephen Martin
Algorithms Hegemonic of the Memory Hole and Inversion Mass Formed Psychotic
John Kendall Hawkins
Sonnet: Earth Day April 22, 2022
April 21, 2022
E. Ahmet Tonak – Vijay Prashad
Western-Led Globalization Might End, but the New Globalization Might Have an Eastern Face
Kent Paterson
Doña Rosario: The Unfinished Legacy of a Fiery Mexican Mother and Activist
Wes Jackson – Robert Jensen
Earth Day: Enemies and Opportunities
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Is America a Sacrifice Zone?
Ryan Black
Nuclear Proliferation is Not the Answer to Russian Aggression