What Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta Means for Charities…and Our Democracy

On July 1, in their ruling on Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta, the United States Supreme Court struck down a ten-year-old California law that requires nonprofits to disclose their top donors to the IRS. This ruling sets a dangerous precedent about the transparency of contributions—not only to charity, but also potentially to politicians and lobbyists—which could have far-reaching and frightening implications for the health of our democracy.

Under its law, California required charities to report the names and addresses of their largest donors to the Internal Revenue Service. The donor information was given only to the IRS and was not released to the public.

The key petitioner in the Supreme Court case was the Americans for Prosperity Foundation (AFP), a think-tank founded by billionaire oilmen Charles and the late David Koch. The AFP argued to the Court that revealing their major donors to the IRS would violate the donors’ freedom of speech, because those donors could face negative reactions if their names were somehow accidentally released to the public.