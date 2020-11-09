The Legacy of Donald Trump in One Photo

by

Last night I drove to Salem, Oregon to help a friend do projections on the Oregon Capital Building. There were many Trump supporters there who were protesting the election. There were also Biden supporters involved in a march through the city celebrating Biden’s win. The Salem police were there to separate the two groups, because several of the Trump people as usual brought their AR-15 rifles. I took a picture of one of those Trump supporters with one of those guns. I wrote something on the picture that is so indicative of what we have all experienced these past four years.