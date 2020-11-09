Articles
CounterPunch+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Articles Grid
Search
☰
November 9, 2020
David Graeber on the Extreme ‘Centre’
by
CP Editor
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Member Area
Don’t Let Up: Fascism isn’t Dead Yet
Liberal Capitalism is Dead
Dumping Fukushima’s Water into the Ocean
When Power Speaks
Climate Change and Hurricanes
November 09, 2020
Richard Falk – Daniel Falcone
The Life of Robert Fisk
Jonathan Cook
The Task of ‘Sleepy Joe’ is to Put Liberal America Right Back to Sleep
Ralph Nader
Apart From Defeating Trump, Why Did The Democrats Have Such a Bad Election Day?
Don Fitz
How Do Medical Students Get More Experience in the US than Cuba?
Thomas Knapp
America in Transition: Two Things Donald Trump Can Do to Burnish His Legacy
Sarah Anderson
San Franciscans Vote Overwhelmingly to Rein in Overpaid CEOs
John Whitbeck
A Modest Proposal: Resign Now
Binoy Kampmark
Fur Trades and Pandemics: Coronavirus and Denmark’s Great Mink Massacre
Binoy Kampmark
The US Presidential Election: the View from Outside
Norman Solomon
Progressives Made Trump’s Defeat Possible. Now It’s Time to Challenge Biden and Other Corporate Democrats
Dean Baker
Labor Market Rebounds, But Can It Survive Rising Infection Rates?
Mike Hastie
The Legacy of Donald Trump in One Photo
Cesar Chelala
Game Over
Seiji Yamada
On Howard Waitzkin’s Rinky-Dink Revolution
CounterPunch News Service
Coalition Launches Challenge to Federal Wolf Delisting
Weekend Edition
November 06, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Richard D. Wolff
Why Capitalism Was Destined to Come Out on Top in the 2020 Election
Eve Ottenberg
U.S. Foreign Policy is a Failure, Whoever’s President
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: the Fog of Bores
Melvin Goodman
Biden’s Wretched Inheritance
Rob Urie
Two Capitalist Parties Compete, Humanity Loses
Kim Scipes
The AFL-CIO’s Foreign Policy Program: Where Historians Now Stand
Ron Jacobs
The Election and the Empire
Paul Street
An Omaha Stake in the Heart of Orange Satan? Early Reflections on the Election
Robert Hunziker
A Troubling Discovery in the Arctic
Joseph Natoli
Nothing Sacred
Ramzy Baroud
Macron’s Incitement: ‘Crisis in Islam’ or French Politics?
Dean Baker
Donald Trump and Being Deplorable
Roger Harris
Leveraging the Ruling Class’s Loss of Legitimacy
Joseph Scalia III
Terra & Demos: A Unified Ethics for Conservation and the Human Quest
Daniel Lazare
At Breaking Point: Why the Constitutional Crisis Will Only Get Worse
Manuel García, Jr.
Death-Grip by Fungal Ideas
John Feffer
U.S. Democracy: the Four-Year Rule?
Nick Pemberton
It’s Not Populism, It’s Voter Suppression
Richard C. Gross
Aftermath
Daniel Beaumont
Prison, the Plague, Writing and Exile: an Interview With Aslı Erdoğan
Ajamu Baraka
Confronting Bipartisan Repression and the US/EU/NATO Axis of Domination Beyond Election Day
Robert Fantina
Amy Coney Barrett: the Latest Supreme Court Travesty
Prabhat Patnaik
India’s Move Toward a De Facto Unitary State
Louis Proyect
The Origins of Commercial Capitalism
Rebecca Gordon
In a Looking Glass World, Our Work is Just Beginning
Olivia Alperstein
Ending the Nuclear Age
Prabir Purkayastha
Why Google is Facing Serious Accusations of Monopoly Practices
Robert Koehler
Trump Talk
Tom Mountain
Western Civilization?
Susan Block
RIP Betty Dodson, Sex Revolutionary